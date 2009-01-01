INEC officials abandon Kogi polling unit after beating from ‘thugs’





Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have abandoned polling unit 001, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state following beating from suspected thugs.





TheCable reports that voting ended before 11am but some persons in the community disrupted the exercise, forcing the electoral officials to leave their duty post.





As at 2pm, counting of votes had not commenced.





At polling unit 006, Asuta ward, still in Kabba/Bunu, voting has ended but INEC ad hoc staff complained about violence.





“They rioted three times and even tore the ballot paper,” a presiding officer said





There are reports of destruction of ballot papers across polling units in Kabba/Bunu and Ijumu local government areas in Kogi.





At units 001 and 006, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu, votes were being counted with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading when some youth started pouring water and drinks on the ballot papers.





Journalists and INEC ad hoc staff were threatened and chased away.





The election has been marred by widespread violence, especially in Kogi.





