Reps committee to probe NAF chopper crash, summons CAS

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a panel of inquiry to probe last Wednesday’s crash of a NAF training helicopter in Enugu.

The Committee also invited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to brief the lawmakers on the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Shegu Koko, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

He reiterated the determination of the House of Representatives’ determination to investigate the remote causes of the crash to avoid a future reoccurrence.

He said: ” The House Committee on NAF upon hearing of the sad incident that occurred on the 14th of November involving a training Nigeria Air Force helicopter in Enugu State wishes to thank God that no life was lost in the incident.”

A tweet on the NAF official Twitter handle confirmed that the helicopter crashed in Enugu State after returning from a routine exercise.

According to NAF, the chopper suffered a mishap upon landing in Enugu.

It said: “Helicopter has crashed on landing in Enugu after a routine flight today (Wednesday). Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.”

And Koko added in the statement: “However, as members of parliament, particularly the House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, is disturbed that such incident occurred at a time when the Air Force had assured the parliament and the nation that the force was fully prepared to take on insecurity head-on and end it in collaboration with other sister agencies.

“The committee which has pledged its full support under the leadership of the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is deeply saddened about this unfortunate situation.

“We, therefore, invite the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to brief the committee on the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

“The date for the interface shall be communicated through the Secretariat in due course.”

