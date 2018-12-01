Home | News | General | Kogi: Bello, APC, compel INEC, NYSC officials to sign pre- filled results sheets, PDP alleges

Kola Ologbodiyan

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of influencing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC to endorse pre-filled results sheets in favour of the ruling party.

The party identified where the alleged electoral fraud took place to include Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas in Kogi Central Senatorial zone, “where the governor and the APC are desperate to allocate fictitious votes and fabricate results in their favour.”

In a press alert signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged the umpire to watch out for the result sheets that would be submitted by its officials from the two local councils.

“Given the magnitude of the manipulation, the PDP urges INEC not to accept any results coming from the Okene and Okehi local government areas as they have already been compromised. Moreover, the PDP and other

stakeholders in this election will never accept manipulated results coming from the two local government areas.

“The party also calls on security agencies to immediately detail a reinforced team to Okene and Okehi to save the lives of the presiding

officers and the NYSC members.

“INEC and security officials must take immediate steps to arrest the situation as the development is already causing tension and could lead to the electorate have no option than to resort to self-help to defend their democratic rights.

“The PDP also urges INEC to note that the APC is manipulating the electoral process, causing deliberate delays and swapping of election

materials, all in a bid to cause confusion in the process,” the statement read in part.

It further alleged that in Kabba/Bunu Okekoko Ward Unit 9, “the polling units have been reduced from two to one, a situation that will lead to disenfranchising of voters to reduce votes belonging to the PDP.

“Also the serial number on the ballot papers brought to the area is different from numbers on ballot papers released in Abuja for the area, adding that ” such swapping of ballot papers is a deliberate ploy to cause confusion

and derail the electoral process in PDP stronghold.”

