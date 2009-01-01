Home | News | General | Just in: PDP rejects 'fake' Kogi election results

- PDP has called for the cancellation of governorship results announced in Kogi state

- The opposition party claimed that the results being announced were fake ones, especially those from places like Okene local government

- PDP says INEC should, therefore, stop the announcement of the allegedly doctored results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the governorship election results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its headquarters in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

The party, in a statement released on Sunday, November 17 afternoon, described the results as fictitious.

It claimed that the results from Okene and other areas were not the authentic ones and so INEC should stop announcing them.

The party said: "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issues a stern caution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the fictitious votes being bandied from Okene and other areas to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The party demands the immediate cancellation of such allocated results, particularly in Okene Local Government Area.

"The party maintains that nobody can accept the provocative alteration of results from polling units as well as the allocation of fictitious votes, particularly the awarding of 112, 000 votes to APC in Okene."

PDP claimed that there was clear evidence of result manipulation in favour of the All Progressives Congress with the people of Kogi.

"The PDP says the people of Kogi state have glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce the vote of the PDP and allocate imported figures to the APC.

"The party, therefore, cautions INEC not to ever declare such mutilated results as they will not be accepted by the people.

"Our party hopes that this apparent moves to allocate fictitious results to the APC has no bearing with the allegations in the public space that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC had compromised highly placed INEC officials with huge sums of money to alter the result in favour of the APC."

In the light of all these, PDP called for the cancellation of the results already announced.

"The only way out is for INEC to cancel and drop the fictitious figures being bandied and declare only the results from votes cast and declared at the respective polling units."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Duoye Diri, the candidate of the PDP also accused the Nigerian Army of tampering with the results of the election held in Ogbia local government of Bayelsa state.

Speaking to journalists in a press conference on Sunday, November 17, Diri claimed that a commanding officer of the army used his men to chase PDP agents and its stakeholders from the local government so that the results can be manipulated.

Diri, therefore, called for the cancellation of results in those areas.

