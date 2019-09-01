Home | News | General | 30 purportedly missing ad hoc staff found – INEC
ODUMOSU: Here comes a dogged crime fighter
Obaseki, Ero count gains of NAFEST, as Edo relishes economic boost

30 purportedly missing ad hoc staff found – INEC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday that 30 of its staff who were declared missing following violent attacks on their duty posts in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State have been found.

Bayelsa Guber Election: Amb Igali urges Bayelsans to ensure peace, fair play

Bayelsa Guber Election: Amb Igali urges Bayelsans to ensure peace, fair play

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi said in a statement in Abuja the staff were safe and sound and had concluded their election assignments.

He said: “We can now confirm that all the 30 ad-hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state have been accounted for. They are safe, sound and back in their respective homes. The Chairman of the Commission has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.”

Oyekanmi said none of the staff was harmed or killed.

“These election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls. The Commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed. They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started,” he added.

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 126