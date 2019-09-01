30 purportedly missing ad hoc staff found – INEC
Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday that 30 of its staff who were declared missing following violent attacks on their duty posts in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State have been found.
The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi said in a statement in Abuja the staff were safe and sound and had concluded their election assignments.
He said: “We can now confirm that all the 30 ad-hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state have been accounted for. They are safe, sound and back in their respective homes. The Chairman of the Commission has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.”
Oyekanmi said none of the staff was harmed or killed.
“These election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls. The Commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed. They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started,” he added.
