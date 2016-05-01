Kogi Guber: PDP rejects ‘fictitious’ results, warns INEC 

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following the ongoing collation of results in the Kogi state governorship election which held on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected what it called the “fictitious” votes from Okene, which were entered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is even as the party called for the immediate cancellation of the votes garnered by the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello from Okene Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “nobody can accept the provocative alteration of results from polling units as well as the allocation of fictitious votes, particularly the awarding of 112, 000 votes to APC in Okene.”

The party added that the people of Kogi state have glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce the vote of the PDP and allocate what it called imported figures to the APC.