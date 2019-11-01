Home | News | General | Bayelsa Guber: Buhari tells opposition to seek redress in court if not satisfied

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Governor-elect in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.

President Buhari congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, on his “impressive “victory.

The President also commended APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

Condemning the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, the President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina early hours of Monday, commiserated with the families of the victims.

The statement quoted Buhari as saying, “Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.’’

He noted that while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it was unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

The President said he looks forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

