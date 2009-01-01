Home | News | General | Muhammadu Sanusi receives global support as Amnesty international talks tough on 'violation' of deposed emir's human rights

- Amnesty Internation has raised an eyebrow against what it termed as violation of deposed emir Muhammadu Sanusi's fundamental human rights

- The group in a solidarity message noted that the banishment of the former emir by Kano government violates his protection by international laws

- Amnesty International urged Nigerians government to ensure that the rights of the former CBN governor are duly protected

A human rights group, Amnesty International, has reacted to the dethronement and 'banishment' of former emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by the government of Kano state.

Reacting in a series of tweets on Tuesday, March 10, the Nigerian offshoot of the international human right group raised concern over the security and constitutional rights and freedom of the deposed emir.

Amnesty said the move by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led Kano government to hold Sanusi in 'incommunicado' is suggestive of a gross violation of his fundamental rights.

Kano elders reject Emir Sanusi dethronement, head to court

"Amnesty International calls on Nigerian authorities to respect the human rights of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; his to right to dignity, freedom of expression and freedom of movement," the group said.

Amnesty International also raised an eyebrow against what it termed a violation of the former emir's right as guaranteed by the international human rights law.

The group called on the appropriate authorities in Nigeria to respect the right of the former traditional ruler.

"Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to take steps to protect and respect the former Emir's fundamental human rights in accordance to the rule of law," the group further said.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng recalls that in what sent a massive wave of shock to many Nigerians Kano state government on Monday, March 9, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, following months of much heat which has seen the traditional monarch pitched against the state order.

Gbajabiamila finally breaks silence after being accused of taking 300 guests to Dubai for mother's birthday

Sanusi's dethronement was finalised during the state's council executive meeting presided over by the Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Confirming the development, a statement by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Kano's SSG, said the emir was dethroned over disrespect towards the established constituted institution of the state.

The state government later announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of Sanusi's predecessor, as the new emir for the ancient town.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...