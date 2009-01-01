Home | News | General | Chelsea legend puts N2.6 billion mansion up for sale after attack by 4 raiders (photos)

Chelsea legend John Terry has reportedly made up his mind to sell his £5.5m mansion in Surrey as his wife is still battling with the trauma of how the six bedrooms was burgled.

Last three years, four men were reported to have forced their ways into John Terry's mansion when him and his wife Toni traveled for holiday.

The Burglars carried out a successful operation while the couple were away in which valuable properties like jewelry were stolen from the mansion.

And according to the report on UK Sun, John Terry and his wife were shocked when they were told about the incident with his wife sad about the situation.

Toni however begged her husband for them to move out to another house for the safety of their lives which they did and have been living peacefully since then.

A friend closed to John Terry has now explained according to Sun that the couple have decided to sell the house due to the shock the robbery incident brought to their memories.

“The home is a reminder of a night of horror they want consigned to the past. The fact one of the men left John a dirty protest at the end of the bed particularly upset them,'' the source explained.

The four men who attacked John Terry's house were reported then to be Arsenal fans as they wanted revenge against the Englishman.

Police traced them with the help of the CCTV camera and they were arrested and sent to 27 years in jail each.

During his active playing time where he spent most of his career at Chelsea, John Terry was known then as one of the best defenders in the world.

The 39-year-old is currently an assistant coach at Premier League side Aston Villa who are not finding things easy in the English topflight.

Aston Villa are currently occupying 19th position on the Premier League standings with 25 points and only miracle will make them escape relegation this season.

