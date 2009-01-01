Home | News | General | Buhari approves new tv, radio stations for police, Nigerian Customs (full list)

- President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a number of television and radio stations in Nigeria

- The stations were created by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

- The police and the Customs also have stations where reports related to their commands are broadcasted

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has released a list of newly approved 65 radio and television stations.

Some of the stations in the number were dedicated to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This came after the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari as reported that by his personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmaad.

In a statement by Segun Adeyemi, special assistant to the president (media) in the office of the minister, in Abuja on Thursday, January 9, Lai Mohammed said the directive becomes necessary following the submission of the report of the committee which he set up to work out the modalities for implementing the recommendations as approved by President Buhari for the re-positioning of the broadcast industry.

''Following my satisfaction with the report which was very professional and detailed, I wish to direct the commission to take the necessary measures to effect the implementation of the various provisions therein.

"This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio; regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria; hate speech; human resource and staff welfare; funding for the reform's implementation; monitoring; independence of the regulator and ease of issuing licenses as well as competition and monopoly issues," he said.

The statement made available to Legit.ng showed major highlights of the minister's directive to include new regulations to compel broadcasters to utilise the content and services of Nigerian independent producers, in fulfilment of the regulatory requirements for 70% local content, rather than the current abuse of the rules which allow many loopholes for the production of such content in jurisdictions outside Nigeria.

According to the minister's argument, this would empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation.

