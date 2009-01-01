Home | News | General | Former Bauchi governor takes legal action against asset recovery committee

- Mallam Isa Yuguda, the former governor of Bauchi state is threatening to take sue the asset recovery committee of the state

- Yuguda is challenging the committee's findings of which indicted him along side former governor MA Abubakar

- The Bauchi state asset recovery committee alleged that both men looted properties and assets worth over a trillion naira during their tenures

Former Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi state has said he will sue asset the sate's recovery committee that indicted him and another ex-leader of the state for allegedly taking over N1 trillion.

According to Leadership, Salisu Barau, a former commission described the allegations as baseless, adding that his principal will take legal action to clear his name.

The former commissioner noted that he saw the report on social media but keep quiet as it's one of the political gimmicks from the Bauchi state government. He added that this was a ploy to distract the people so the government can continue maladministration.

Bauchi governor reportedly orders arrest, prosecution of ex-govs Yuguda, Abubakar

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state

According to Salisu, the money the state government claims was carted away by the previous administrations does not reflect the reality.

Legit.ng previously reported that Bauchi state governor allegedly ordered the arrest of two of his predecessors, Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar.

The former governors were accused of looting properties and assets belonging to the state government worth over a trillion naira during their administrations. Governor Bala "gave the indication" after receiving a report of the state’s asset recovery committee.

In a related development, the governor of Bauchi state said his priority is not to investigate his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar. Governor Mohammed, however, noted that he would not hesitate his immediate predecessor if anything is found against him.

According to Governor Mohammed, he became the most investigated person after he left the ministerial position.

