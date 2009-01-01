Home | News | General | UN builds 58 solar-powered boreholes, provides water to 76k people

- The United Nations' IOM was able to provide clean water to 76,000 people in the northeast in 2019

- Despite its huge effort to cater to the population in crisis-affected areas, there are still more who need water access

- To ensure that water provision continues without interruption, the UN powered the built 56 boreholes with solar

The United Nations’ International Organisation of Migration (IOM) has been solving some of humanity’s worst crises.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 10, the chief of IOM in Nigeria, Franz Celestin, shared how it has made an extraordinary effort to provide water for 76,000 people in the northeast.

Franz said in 2019, the UN organization was able to build 58 solar-powered boreholes so people in crisis-affected areas can keep getting uninterrupted water.

In final words, the IOM boss said what they did is not enough as most people are still without clean water as he called for donors in that regard.

