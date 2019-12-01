Home | News | General | Arewa Consultative Forum gets new leadership in Kwara
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 hours 26 minutes ago
A new executive council has been constituted for the Kwara chapter of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The members of the council were consituted at the meeting of the General Assembly of the forum in Kaduna.

A statement by the newly elected Publicity Secretary of the ACF in Kwara, Malam Olayinka Yusuf, said that Alhaji Olayinka Saidu emerged the Chairman of the forum, while Alhaji Yusuf Daibu is the Secretary.

Others were Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf, Administrative Secretary; Malam Sarafadeen Ibraheem, Legal Adviser, while Prof. Kamal Bello was declared the Vice Chairman of the forum.

The statement also announced the election of Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, who is an indigene of the state as the new National Assistant Secretary-General of the forum.

Alhaji Adebayo Abubakar, an outgoing national officer; Dr Ghali Muhammad, Dr Amuda Aluko and Chief Joel Aderibigbe would serve  as members of the Kwara ACF Board of Trustees (BOT).

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

