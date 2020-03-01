Home | News | General | Sunshine Stars ride on luck to eke out slim win over Abia Warriors

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunshine Stars’ quest for a return to continental competition took a step towards achievement with a routine 1-0 home win over Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 23 meeting at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

Fuad Ekelojuoti, who scored Sunshine’s goal when both sides met earlier in the season, netted in the second half of Sunday’s encounter to help the home side extend their unbeaten run against the visitors to eight league matches.

Team news

With Sunday Abe suspended due to the red card received against Warri Wolves last matchday, Sunshine Stars head coach, Kabiru Dogo, replaced the club captain with Ebuka Akobundu alongside three other changes from the team that suffered a 3-0 away at the Seasiders.

Despite ending a four-game winless streak with a victory against Akwa United last time out, Abia Warriors head coach, Willy Ndube, also rang five changes to the team that recorded a 3-0 win over the Promise Keepers.

Profligate first half

The away side started the game with the better intent and should have taken the lead when Promise Ogu broke on the right before squaring the ball for Emmanuel Ugwuka whose effort was blocked for a corner kick.

Having started the game on the back foot, Sunshine Stars grew into the game and were presented their first real chance on the quarter-hour mark. A curled effort by Timileyin Ogunniyi was met by the palms of goalkeeper Uche Okafor who parried the ball off for a corner kick.

Despite failing to orchestrate the usual string of passes in the midfielder, the Owena Whales could, would, and should have led the game into half time but the profligacy of Fuad Ekelojuoti and heroic performance of Okafor prevented a cheer for the home fans. The Abia Warriors goalkeeper firstly parried Fuad’s effort from close range in the 41st minute before making himself big for the midfielder two minutes later.

Deciding second half

Sunshine Stars returned from the break with the same intent with which the first half ended, winning second balls and playing a bit more decisive in the attacking third. Their effort was eventually rewarded five minutes into the second half when Ekelojuoti benefited from a goalmouth melee to send the home fans into jubilant mood.

The goal sparked an instant search for a leveller from the visitors but the Ochendo Babes came up against a resilient Olorunleke Ojo who made saves in quick succession to keep his team ahead. In the 64th minute, the former Giwa FC goalkeeper firstly reacted well with his leg to save Ogu’s shot in a one-on-one situation. A minute later, Ojo also benefited from good positioning to save Bell Sylvester’s header.

With time running down, both coaches made changes in aim for varying outcome in the game. One of the new entrants for Sunshine Stars, Sadiq Yusuf, missed multiple chances to make the lead more comfortable for the home side. However, the most unforgettable miss of the game came in the third added minute when Uche Okafor pulled off the save of the match. With home fans on the brink of celebrating another goal, his flailing hand ensured Anthony Omaka’s half-volley is tipped over for a corner kick.

Nevertheless, Sunshine Stars returned to winning ways having failed in their previous three matches while Abia Warriors were condemned to their fifth defeat in six NPFL matches.

Speaking to npfl.ng after the match, Dogo praised his team’s effort. “The most important thing in every game is victory. The past three games, we have been struggling to secure victory. I am glad we are able to achieve that today with a lot of hard work from the players and the support of the fans” he said.

However, Ndube underlines his team are undergoing a development process. “Before I came on as the acting technical adviser, there were a lot of things that were not going on right. So we are just trying to bring the team back. You will notice that the kind of football we played today is not what we had been playing before”, said Ndube.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...