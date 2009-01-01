Home | News | General | You shouldn’t see your fiancé’s male organ before marriage - Pastor Ibiyeomie
A Port Harcourt based Pastor and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie has advised ladies not to be tempted to see their fiance’s male organ before marriage.
In a post shared by lalasticlala Lala, a member of his church asked him if it was okay for a lady to see the male organ of her partner before marriage.
Pastor David Ibiyeomie said ‘NO!’
“Marriage is honourable when the bed is undefiled, and you can’t see a man’s organ without you tasting it.”
“How can you see a man’s organ and your eyes will leave it?”
“Stop deceiving yourselves, marriage is honourable, you don’t see your man’s organ before marriage.”
Pastor Ibiyeomie however, advised partners to learn to open up to their intending partners in case of any medical issues. The video was posted today.
