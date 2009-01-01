BREAKING: Lagos quarantines four children, two others for Coronavirus
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said four children and their teacher who came from the United States have been quarantined for Coronavirus.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi at a news conference in Alausa, Lagos on Wednesday disclosed that another man from the United Kingdom was also quarantined.
Abayomi disclosed that the four children and their teacher were quarantined because they had contact with a Coronavirus patient.
Details later.
