Sanusi II: Falana states position on removal, banishment of Kano monarch by Ganduje





Frontline human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has described as illegal the dethronement and banishment of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the emirship stool.





The senior lawyer stated this when he appeared on Channel Television’s Politics Today.





According to him, “The dethronement, the banishment and restriction of movement and detention are all clearly illegal.





“In the first place, the governor held an Executive Council meeting presided over by him and within a space of five minutes, the emir had been accused of executing disrespect to constituted authority, meaning the governor and in the meeting presided over by the governor where he was the accuser, the prosecutor and the witness.”





Falana said that Sanusi was removed without being given any opportunity to defend himself.





He added, “As if such violation of his freedom and right to a fair hearing was not enough, the governor was alleged to have ordered his arrest and banishment to his village in Nasarawa State.





“You do not impeach a governor and decide to detain him somewhere. He has the right to move freely, he has the right to exercise all his powers.”





Asked if the former Emir, who was banished to Nasarawa State has the legal grounds to challenge the dethronement, Falana responded in the affirmative.





Recall that on Monday that the Kano State Government under Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje announced the immediate removal of Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II.





Few hours later the monarch was whisked out of the State to Nasarawa State where he is expected to spend his years in exile.





As the story develops, a strong legal team for Sanusi II led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria AB Muhmud, yesterday, gave the Nigeria Police, the entire Security agencies and the Nigeria Attorney General an ultimatum to immediately release the Emir and allow him reunite with his Family.

