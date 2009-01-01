Lionel Messi 'attacked' Barcelona chief who accused them of complacency
- Lionel Messi was said to have confronted Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal
- The Argentine star was furious after the Frenchman accused them of not giving their best for the team
- Ernesto Valverde was sacked in the process with Quique Setien replacing him at Camp Nou
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was said to have been separated from the club's sporting director Eric Abidal when they faced off earlier this year.
The 32-year-old was furious after the Frenchman accused the current Catalan stars of not giving their best for former boss Ernesto Valverde.
According to Tribal Football, Abidal blamed some of the players for not working hard enough to help the 56-year-old keep his job at the Camp Nou.
The Argentine legend was disappointed with the statement from his former teammate and made his displeasure known on social media.
Messi was said to have left their training session to face off with Abidal after learning he was in a meeting with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Reports from the club said the 32-year-old got really upset and was pulled back by his colleagues in order to restore peace.
However, normalcy has 'returned to normal' between the pair, although the future of Abidal remains clouded.
Legit.ng earlier reported that African legend Samuel Eto’o has disclosed that Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure is the best teammate he has ever played with apart from Lionel Messi, Goal reports.
The four-time Africa footballer of the Year played alongside Messi between 2004 and 2009 during his spell at Catalan club Barcelona but says Toure is an unbelievable midfielder.
Eto’o also overlooked Wesley Sneijder despite the duo winning treble at Italian giants Inter Milan in the 2009-2010 season when they won three major titles – the Champions League, Serie A and the Coppa Italia.
In the other news, Barcelona official Twitter handle trolled Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi slotted home a penalty in their game against Real Sociedad in a Spanish La Liga fixture as cited on Twitter.
Messi has now edged rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the top scorer of all-time in Europe’s top five leagues.
