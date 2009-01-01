Home | News | General | Breaking: 4 children, 2 others quarantined in Lagos for coronavirus

- About six people have been placed in quarantine over the fear of coronavirus in Lagos state

- The Lagos state commissioner made the confirmation at a news conference

- The affected victims' include a teacher and four children from the United States and another man from the UK

As the deadly coronavirus keeps spreading globally, four children and a teacher from the United States have been quarantined, the Lagos state government announced on Wednesday, March 11.

According to P.M News, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos state commissioner for health disclosed this at a news conference in Alausa, Lagos.

The health commissioner also revealed that another man who came in from the United Kingdom was also quarantined. He went on to explain that the teacher and children were put under quarantine as a result of coming in contact with an infected coronavirus patient.

Legit.ng previously reported that the first case of the epidemic was recorded in Nigeria after an Italian national arrived Lagos with the virus.

In a statement released by the health ministry on Thursday, February 27, the Italian, who worked as a consultant at Lafarge PLC arrived Lagos from Milan and tested positive to the deadly disease. People who had contact with him were afterwards quarantined as part of measures to put the spread under control.

Since its outbreak in China, coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has been responsible for thousands of death with over 90,000 people across 71 countries already put on the red line of the infection.

In other news, 39 persons who were quarantined in the isolation facility in Ewekoro, Ogun state, are not developing any symptom of the disease, the commissioner for health, Tomi Coker, has said.

It would be recalled that 39 persons who had contact with an Italian patient who imported the virus into Nigeria had been quarantined.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health confirmed another case of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the number of established cases to two since the outbreak of the life-threatening infection in the country.

The health ministry made the shocking confirmation on Monday morning, March 9, in a statement on the verified Twitter page of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the ministry, the second case is a "contact of the index case" in Ogun state which was confirmed after testing positive to the virus from quarantine centre.

