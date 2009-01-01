Home | News | General | Barcelona president finally reveals what will happen to Messi after his clash with Eric Abidal

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has assured that even though Lionel Messi has had a turbulent off-the-pitch start to 2020, the Argentine will remain with the club as well as retire there.

Messi had a bust-up with club director Eric Abidal in February and unconfirmed reports say he also had issues with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The player seems to be finding life difficult since the exit of former club manager Ernesto Vervelde.

The 32-year-old was also fingered in a scandal as his name was smeared by social media accounts linked to I3 ventures, a company that was working with Barca.

The Argentine had in a recent interview revealed that Barcelona’s current state is not good enough to compete for the Champions League and that followed with their 2-0 loss to rivals Real Madrid in the El Classico.

There are suggestions that he might leave Barcelona at the end of this season with reports that Manchester City are monitoring the situation in a bid to trigger the clause, even though his existing contract runs till 2021.

"Messi is the best player in the world," Bartomeu said at an event on Thursday, when asked to explain the player's contract situation. "There's no need to explain anything - I have done so many times in the past.

"Messi will continue at Barca and Messi will retire at Barca. I don't have the belief that he's feeling alone (at the club). I know many people have said that, but I don't think it's the case."

"Barca have always been a democratic club and the members have been able to express themselves however they want," he said, before admitting that performances under new coach Quique Setien need to improve.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona are reportedly preparing an improved contract extension for the player as the Argentine’s current deal will lapse in less than 18 months according to Tribal Football.

There are suggestions that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be happy to have a yearly contract with the club as from 2021.

Reports from Spain have it that the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu who is running for the office of the president in Spain will want to have a more secure contract with Messi in order to strengthen his candidature.

"Barcelona are working on Lionel Messi's renewal until 2023 with a wages of €50M a year. Talks are ongoing to extend his contract,” Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira revealed.

