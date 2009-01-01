Home | News | General | Senate proposes bill banning importation of generators to 'tackle environmental pollution'

- Senate has re-introduced a bill that seeks to ban the importation of generators into the country

- The bill, sponsored by Senator Bima Enagi, is one of the new six bills introduced during plenary on Wednesday

- Enagi said the bill will tackle environmental pollution and help develop the power sector

The Senate on Wednesday, March 11, introduced a bill seeking to ban the importation of generators into the country.

The bill was one of the six new bills introduced during the plenary presided over by Senate president Ahmad Lawan, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the bill, sponsored by Bima Enagi, the senator representing Niger South, similarly seeks ten-year punishment for dealers involved in generators importation.

In his argument, Enagi said the motivation behind the bill is linked with a need to curb environmental and air pollution.

Enagi further expressed optimism that the bill will tackle help tackles the problems of the power sector.

Senate to deliberate on bill seeking to amend immunity for vice-president, governors

“This bill seeks to ban the importation and use of generating sets (generators) in the country and to curb the menace of environmental pollution which leads to potential health hazards it poses to the whole nation,” part of the document read.

Meanwhile, generators for medical purpose, airports, railway stations, elevators, research institutions and facilities that required frequent power supply were exempted from the ban.

The bill also seeks to stop power generating set that function through fuels, diesel or kerosene.

