Home | News | General | Bus driver 'attacks' Messi because of Ronaldo after giving his passengers 1 important law in Portugal (video)

- Cristiano Ronaldo was chorused in a public bus as the best footballer in the world

- A bus driver in Portugal told his passengers to proclaim the Juventus striker is the greatest player before moving his bus

- Everyone in the passenger bus enjoyed the joke and agreed to the driver's claims

Cristiano Ronaldo no doubt for some is the greatest player the game has produced while some will give it to his rival Lionel Messi, cited on Twitter.

But a bus driver in Portugal did one of the weirdest things one could imagine, using Ronaldo as bait to his passengers.

The driver suddenly got on the bus with his passengers already seated and gave an instruction which was aimed at giving the people embarking on the journey something to laugh about.

He said: "You have to respect this law if you want to survive in Portugal. Believe me, If you don't believe me, you have two doors to your right and come out freely.

We’re not here to rub it in anybody’s face, we’re here to show motivation - Davido speaks on flaunting wealth

"The law is very simple: Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in the world," the driver said and laughed absolutely everything on the bus.

"Do you agree with me?" The driver asked, and the passengers answered him in unison: "Yes!"

It was such a good way to entertain passengers in Ronaldo's country of origin and they all loved the assertion which was used as a joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Ronaldinho is set to appear in a futsal tournament in Paraguay but it will be held in the prison he is being detained, reports in Brazil claim, cited on The Sun.

The Brazilian legend and brother Roberto de Assis were recently arrested for using a fake passport into the neighboring country and could spend six months in jail.

Burna Boy boasts as he reportedly becomes first Nigerian to sell out arenas in Paris, Lyon and Marseille

The 39-year-old was refused bail and appeals for house arrest were also rejected before he was remanded in prison in Asuncion.

Legit.ng had also reported that Anthony Joshua was loud and proud of his Nigerian heritage during the Common Wealth ceremony at Westminister Abbey, video cited on Twitter.

The WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA champion gave an inspirational speech that acknowledged his roots despite being born in England.

The 30-year-old who is preparing to defend his titles against Pulev in June was dressed in a black suit and he stood on the podium and said.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...