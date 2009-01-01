Home | News | General | Scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed in massive bombardment of Sambisa forest

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets have bombed hideouts of Boko Haram group in Bula Koroge on the fringes of the Sambisa forest in Borno state.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, disclosed that dozens of insurgents were killed in the airstrikes which were carried out on March 6, The Nation reports.

The spokesperson said the Nigerian Air Force the airstrikes were executed after credible intelligence reports indicated that Boko Haram insurgents had relocated some of their fighters to the settlement in preparation for attacks on troops.

Boko Haram suffers huge defeat as troops kill over 19 terrorists

Daramola said the massive airstrikes which were conducted in two waves of attack destroyed structures of the insurgents in the targeted area.

He said after the first wave of strikes, the terrorists reassembled at another part of the settlement where they were tracked and mopped-up.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian army on Thursday, March 5, disclosed that over 19 Boko Haram insurgents were killed while three soldiers were lost during a gunfight with troops in Damboa local government area of Borno state.

A spokesperson for the army, Aminu Ilyisu, in a statement said the gun battle occurred on Wednesday, March 4, when the insurgents tried to infiltrate the location of troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) located in Damboa LGA of Borno state from three different fronts.

In another report, Babagana Zulum, the Borno state governor, has revealed a traumatic experience he had during his visit to camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Boko Haram exchanges fire with Nigerian troops in Borno, 6 feared dead

Premium Times reports that the governor said he resisted shedding tears while watching displaced persons queuing for distribution of relief materials.

Legit.ng gathered that Zulum stated this during the distribution of food and non-food items to 19,000 displaced households on Tuesday, March 3, at Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local government areas of the state.

The governor, who directly supervised the distribution of the items, was dismayed over the life-threatening and critical conditions being experienced by the displaced people occasioned by the insurgency.

The spokesperson stated that four soldiers who were wounded in the battle have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management.

