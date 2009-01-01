Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua gets unfavorable condition over coronavirus ahead of his fight with Pulev

- Coronavirus could cancel Anthony Joshua's fight against Pulev

- These two boxers have been scheduled to meet on June 20

- Joshua is also expected to face Tyson Fury this year

The big boxing fight between Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev could be cancelled due to the outbreak and disturbance of deadly disease coronavirus.

Entire world are currently in fear and seriously worried over coronavirus which emanated from China and has gotten to many nations in Europe, Asia and even Africa.

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev in the defense of his world titles in June this year, but the duel may not hold according to the report on UK Mirror.

This is because boxing organizers feel that the disease could spread among fans who will storm the Tottenham stadium to watch the fight between these two warriors.

And to prevent such occurrence, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn explained that the fight may be cancelled stressing the the option of staging it behind closed doors will not work.

Hearn stated emphatically that fans play pivotal role in helping boxers win fights and Anthony Joshua is not the type of man who will be fighting behind locked doors.

"I cannot see how we can stage a fight behind closed doors with no crowd. Can you imagine Anthony Joshua walking to fight Kubrat Pulev in front of you and me and Adam Smith? It's just not going to happen,''. he told Sky Sports according to Mirror.

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Pulev so as to prepare him for his next fight against Tyson Fury who recently defeated Deontay Wilder.

There will be a trilogy between Tyson Fury and Wilder after the American boxer activated the release clause in his fight with the Brit.

But the much anticipated fight boxing fans want is that of Anthony Joshua facing Tyson Fury which will be one of the biggest fights ever in history.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how British boxing champion Tyson Fury is now on the verge of hanging his gloves after his wife Paris sensationally appealed for him to quit after facing Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury and his team are still celebrating their recent success over Deontay Wilder in what was a big fight in Las Vegas.

Paris who is the mother of Tyson Fury's five children has now stated emphatically that she wants her husband to fight Anthony Joshua and then retire.

