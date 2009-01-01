Home | News | General | Fresh and stunning details of what Ronaldinho is doing in prison emerge

- Ronaldinho is always smiling despite potentially facing some jail time according to a Paraguay warden

- The 2002 World Cup winner has been handed fairly decent conditions while in prison

- He was arrested on Friday, March 6, alongside his brother for handling forged passports

Brazil world cup winner Ronaldinho is reportedly in good spirits and is even enjoying the company of other inmates as he stays at a Paraguayan jail over alleged passport fraud, it has been revealed.

The head of the facility spoke to media on Monday where he tried to shed more light on the plight facing the 39-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, March 6, for being in possession of forged passports alongside his brother Roberto.

He was initially taken in by police for questioning and was expected to get away with little more than a fine and warning.

But a court in Paraguay denied him bail on grounds he might flee the country once granted freedom, and he was eventually settled at Asuncion prison alongside his brother.

Reports indicate the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner could be detained for as long as six months as investigations drag on.

The basic assumption about life in prison is it is a practical hell on earth but as far as prison warden Blas Vera head is concerned, Ronaldinho is actually coping impressively well.

"In broad terms he is doing very well. I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling," Vera was quoted by ESPN.

The pair is expected to present a case to the judge on Tuesday, March 10.

In their cell, the former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder and his brother enjoyed the luxury of decent beds, a television and a fan for the heat.

According to ESPN, they use a communal bathroom but can access an outdoor patio on some occasions.

So what about his diet? Diet is the ultimate reminder that one is indeed not a free man but Ronaldinho will have his lawyers to thank as they constantly bring him food over the past few days such that he never takes the dreaded prison meals.

The maximum security facility has a total of 195 inmates including politicians and drug lords in Paraguay.

In the wake of his arrest, Ronaldinho’s lawyer Adolfo Marin blasted the courts for handling him like an ordinary resident despite his star status. He also seemed to suggest the former midfielder was naïve.

"The courts have not taken into account the fact that Ronaldinho didn’t know he was committing a crime, because he didn’t understand he had been given false documents." Marin told outlet Folha de Sao Paulo.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lawyers representing former Barcelona star Ronaldinho have failed in their attempts to get the Brazilian out of Paraguay prison and the 39-year-old will now remain behind bars.

Ronaldinho was recently arrested in Paraguay where the authorities in charge frowned at him providing an illegal passport which he traveled with.

