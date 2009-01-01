Home | News | General | See Austin Okocha's son who looks exactly like Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi (photos)

- Austin Okocha shares an adorable picture of himself and his son

- The former Super Eagles captain shared a simple smile with the youngster

- Fans have now likened Okocha's son as a perfect look-alike of former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha shows off pictures of himself and his son who looks exactly like former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi.

The 46-year-old ex-midfielder is blessed with two children in his marriage of over two decades - one boy and a girl.

A-Jay is the only boy of the former Nigerian international who got close to winning the Africa best player of the year twice during his active football career.

The ex-Premier League midfielder posted a picture of himself and his son posing for a picture with a simple smile on their faces.

Meanwhile, fans believe A-Jay is a perfect look-alike for Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi who currently plays for Everton.

Okocha spent 13 solid years with the country's national team and won the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations title.

He was also part of the team that qualified the west African country for their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in the United States.

The same year the national team ranked fifth on the global ranking - the highest any African country has risen since the start of the monthly exercise.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Austin Okocha showed he still got so much sparkle in his game as he scored a cheeky goal in a 5 A-side exhibition game in the United Kingdom.

The former Nigerian international played for a selected 5 A-side All-Star team against a Welsh side.

As usual, the ex-Bolton Wanderers captain sparkled in the game with intelligent dribbles as the crowd cheered the midfielder.

When the scores were leveled at 2-2, there was defensive blunder when the Welsh goalkeeper failed to handle the ball properly as Jay-Jay Okocha stole it and scored in cheeky fashion.

Okocha's team went on to win the game by 7-3 but the 46-year-old rolled back the years where he got the world at his feet.

The former Fenerbache star was part of the Nigerian team that won the Tunisia Cup of Nations in 1994.

