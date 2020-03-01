Home | News | General | FG purchases 96 fire fighting vehicles for distribution to states – CG

By Shehu Danjuma

The federal government says it has purchased 96 fire fighting trucks for distribution to various state of the country.

Mr. Ibrahim Liman, The Controller General of the Federal fire Service disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony of vehicles deployed to katsina state on Wednesday.

Liman disclosed that two vehicles were deployed to katsina state to fight fire outbreak in strategic places.

He further disclosed that one of the vehicles will be stationed in Daura town fire service station while the other vehicle will be stationed in the Federal fire service training school in Kankia LGA of katsina state.

The CG Appealed to katsina government to give the Federal fire service station in Daura LGA an Office space in order to conduct their work efficiently.

He called on katsina government to send 60 newly recruited fire fighters by the state government to Kankia North West fire fighting training School as they will be train free off charge by the institution.

Responding, Governor Masari Said that the state government will give all necessary support and cooperation to the two new federal establishments.

Masari said that all federal Projects in the state will be protected against any form of vandalization by the state citizens.

The governor prayed to God not allowed fire inferno to occurred in the state as it will affect the citizens negatively.

