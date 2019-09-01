Home | News | General | EXCLUSIVE: 5 more corpses recovered from river, bushes in Benue community after herdsmen attack

Death toll rises to 9, scores still missing ― Royal father

The well-armed herdsmen were very tall, dark and spoke French

By Peter Duru

The death toll in the recent attack on Waya community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State by armed herdsmen has risen to nine with the recovery of five more corpses in the river and bushes in the community while they search for several other missing persons is said to be ongoing.

Meanwhile, the armed herdsmen, Tuesday evening reportedly launched a fresh attack on the community but were repelled by security personnel deployed to the area.

The invaders were said have attempted to raze and also loot what was left in Waya but were quickly resisted by the security personnel.

Speaking to Vanguard Tuesday in a telephone interview, the Kindred Head of Nzoov, Zaki Hanave Aluka through his son Victor said the recovered corpses had been deposited at the morgue of NKST Hospital Jato Aka.

According to him, “just yesterday (Tuesday) the armed herdsmen attempted to come into Waya again but they were stopped by security personnel.

“From what we were told by those who narrowly escaped being killed, the herdsmen are well armed with sophisticated weapons and they are all very tall people, very dark in complexion and they all spoke French.

“As we speak Waya community has been deserted, women, children and the elderly particularly have all fled to neighbouring Jato Aka for their safety.

“When they struck initially they burnt several houses, huts and farmland at Mbaav village and the entire community has also been deserted.

“If you recall immediately after that attack we were able to recover four corpses but many of our people are still missing. We are going ahead with the search because in some cases we recovered the shirts of the missing persons but couldn’t find the individuals.

“So we are continuing with the search which has led to the recovery of five more corpses in the bushes and the river yesterday and with the likelihood of more recoveries though we hope we will recover everyone alive,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed that the command had deployed its personnel to the community to prevent further attacks said she was yet to receive updates from the personnel on the ground.

