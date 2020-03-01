Home | News | General | Rehab: FG shuts Eko Bridge indefinitely over failed portion

The Federal Government has announced the indefinite closure of Eko Bridge to enable an unhindered investigation to be carried out on the worn-out bearings noticed between Alaka and Costain portion, inwards Apongbon of the bridge for rehabilitation purposes.

However, at press time, the duration and likely date of reopening to the public were not stated as the magnitude of damage has not been determined.

Consequently, the bridge which had been closed since 12 midnight, Lagos State Government has announced alternative routes for motorists to get to their various destinations.

Both the federal and state governments said the emergency closure was precautionary to prevent the total collapse of the bridge.

It was gathered that government technical team from both Lagos State Ministry of Works and its federal counterpart, including the Transportation,

the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, assessed the damaged portion of the bridge at about 9 pm, Tuesday.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the early hours Wednesday, led officials of the state government to inspect the affected portion of the bridge for on the spot assessment.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the bridge had been constructed over 40 years ago, appealed to all road users for the short notice but explained that the decision was inevitable to prevent a situation that could compromise the integrity of the bridge and lead to possible loss of lives and property.

“I appeal to residents and our motorists to be patient as this is being done in the interest of the public to save lives and property,” he said.

He assured that the period of closure would not be for too long as plans were on to ensure speedy completion of the rehabilitation of the bridge.

The state government has consequently issued a travel advisory for motorists in a statement on its Twitter handle, @followlasg.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure Engr. Aramide Adeyoye issued a statement.

Adeyoye said it became necessary to close a section of the bridge to prevent endangering the lives of commuters using the bridge, pending commencement of repairs.

She stated that despite the inconvenience that may arise from the closure, the government resorted to immediate closure to prevent a situation that could lead to loss of lives in the event that the worn-out section of the bridge gives way.

“Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes announced by the Lagos State Government for those heading to Lagos Island from Funsho Williams Avenue through Iponri to Costain, connecting Eko Bridge through the National Theatre entry point.”

“Motorists can also pass from Bode Thomas to Eric Moore Road and connect Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and link their destination through national Theatre to Eko Bridge”, the travel advisory stated.

“Other alternative routes provided are from National Stadium to connect Shitta Roundabout, onward to Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, Bode Thomas, Eric Moore to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) and Costain to link destination through Eko Bridge.

“Motorists from Ojuelegba are also advised to ply Tejuoso through to Yaba, Murtala Mohammed Way to Oyingbo -Iddo -Otto to Idumota Bridge or Carter Bridge and connect their destination.

“Commuters from Agege Motor Road or Ikorodu Road should drive through Jibowu to connect Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle and 3rd Mainland Bridge towards Lagos Island or other destinations,” the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...