Kano anti-corruption body to continue case against former Emir Sanusi – Chairman, PCACC





Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC) has hinted that the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II would not affect its probe into allegations of financial misappropriation against the former emir.





Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado told our Correspondent Tuesday that PCACC only temporarily halted its investigation out of obedience to a Federal High Court Order which granted an interim injunction pending the determination of the originating motion.





Muhyi said his commission has an obligation by law to investigate petitions and that it is immaterial that the person concerned is an emir or a private individual or group.





“We were not investigating him because he was an emir. No. So, our job would not be affected because he is no longer an emir. It is very important that people understand this fact. A court has asked us to stop temporarily, and as soon as the court order elapses, we will resume. We have summoned other individuals involved in the alleged land deal, and they have been responding. We will recall the former emir too when the injunction is lifted,” Muhyi said.





“It is worrisome that Nigerians think the law is applicable only on the less privileged. That is not justice by any standard, Western or Islamic. We will do our job to the best of our ability without having to be bothered by status or position. In Nigeria today, only a president, the vice president, the governor and the deputy governor enjoy what our constitution calls ‘immunity’.”





PCACC had asked the former emir, prior to his dethronement, to appear before it on Thursday to explain his role in an alleged N2.2 billion land transaction scam. But the emir sought and obtained an interim injunction against the commission. He wrote the commission to say he needed to have access to some documents including the petition that sparked the investigation in the first place.





He also wanted the commission to postpone its invitation to him to the 25 of March when he would have been ready to appear before it.





The commission rejected his request for documents, saying they form part of its investigative tools and any document required by the former emir would be given to him at the end of its probe.





The commission also rejected the suggestion of postponement to 25, March, insisting that he appears on 9 March, 2020 instead.





Incidentally, Muhammadu Sanusi II was removed as the Emir of Kano on the same 9 March he was supposed to appear, coupled with the fact that a court has restrained the commission from inviting him on Friday until his motion would have been heard on 18 March.





The commission’s chairman expressed the hope that the law would be allowed to take its course

