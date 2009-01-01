Nasarawa Monarch reveals discussion with Sanusi





Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, the traditional ruler of Loko, Nasarawa state, where Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II stayed a night before moving to Awe, has disclosed details of his meeting with the deposed Emir.





The Loko monarch said that Sanusi is not disturbed by the dethronement and has made contacts and congratulated the new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on his ascension of the throne.





Speaking on the Hausa service of BBC on Wednesday, he said the monarch would not challenge his dethronement in court even as he advised traditional rulers to be careful in their relationships with politicians.





“Sanusi was not disturbed at all when he got here, in fact he slept very well and accepted the dethronement as his destiny. He even said that he will not challenge his dethronement in court. He told the people to support the new Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. In fact, he sent a text message congratulating the new Emir.









“Emir Sanusi does not have any regrets because he said he did not commit any offence.”





Giving reasons why Sanusi was relocated from Loko to Awe after one night in the village, Sabo said the deposed Emir is too big to stay in a place like Loko, which lacks social amenities.





“Emir (Sanusi) is too big for this place. He is a high ranking personality and supposed to be under the air conditioner, but we don’t have electricity to give him that.





“We received him very well, but with mixed feelings. We were sad because of what happened to him, because when your fellow human being is in this kind of situation, you are expected to be with him in that situation with him, but we were happy that our village came to limelight; of all the cities in Nigeria, it was Loko that was chosen for him to come to,” he added.

“Sanusi advised traditional rulers to know the way to relate with politicians, because there is nothing that brought this dethronement except politics.

