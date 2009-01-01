Movie Producer, Harvey Weinstein jailed 23 years for rape





Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, weeks after being found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a landmark trial.





Weinstein who was recently transferred there after being hospitalised when his trial ended, had stent implant surgery to remove a blockage after complaining of chest pains, according to a spokesman.





Weinstein’s lawyers have asked Judge James Burke to consider his poor health, age, and young children while sentencing him.





They asked for the shortest possible punishment of five years for their client, citing his “accomplishments” and “charitable endeavours” over the years.

But the 67-year-old producer was handed down a sentence of 23 years, by Judge Burke in a hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court.





Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, Weinstein appeared in court in a wheelchair.





“This is your first conviction, but not your first offense”, Judge Burke told Weinstein.





According to Metro UK, the woman Weinstein was found guilty of raping was also present in the court, as was the woman who Weinstein was found guilty of forcing oral sex on.





One of the women who acted a prior bad act witness, who alleged she was raped by Weinstein, was also present, as well as an actress who testified that Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her and groped her seven years ago, and a now costume designer who claimed that Weinstein said he would sign her up to his new films if she had a threesome with him and his assistant.





The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who was a key witness in the trial for the predatory sexual assault charges, alleging that Weinstein engaged in a pattern of violent and abusive behavior over many years, was in the courthouse to hear the judgment, and was accompanied by actress Rosie Perez, who also testified in the trial.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com