Grace to grass? This is dethroned Emir Sanusi’s new bedroom, bathroom, sitting room (photos)

- The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sani II, will now spend his existence in a two-bedroom apartment in Nasarawa state

- Photographs of the apartment show a small, normal bed meant for an average person with no royalty attached

- The photographs also show the toilet facility in the two-bedroom meant for the emir

Photographs have emerged of the new home that the ousted emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, would now spend part of his life in Nasarawa after his dethronement and banishment.

Sanusi was dethroned by the government of Kano recently. Hours after, he was deposed from the state.

Led by security agents, Sanusi was flown to Nasarawa.

Daily Trust first published the photographs of the current apartment of the dethroned emir in Nasarawa.

Emir Sanusi's new bed in the apartment he is to occupy Credit: Daily Trust

It was learnt that the dethroned emir would now stay in the house, a two bedroom, as opposed to the beautiful palace adorned with very beautiful furniture and other decorations.

Why Sanusi won’t challenge his dethronement in court - Nasarawa monarch

Earlier reports had said Emir Sanusi was first taken to Loko town in Nasarawa state with many believing that this was where he was banished to.

This is the toilet facility meant for the dethroned monarch Daily Trust

However, he was, on Tuesday, March 10, taken to Awe town still in Nasarawa.

It was further learnt that the embattled emir was taken away from Loko because the town lacks basic amenities like portable water, power and other such infrastructure.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the dethroned emir recently spoke first time after the action by Abdullahi Ganduje's government.

Sanusi said in a recorded video that lasted over four minutes and in Hausa language that he owes his predicament to God who knows and approves whatever happens to a human being.

Quoting a report, Legit.ng quoted Sanusi as saying in his message which reportedly was recorded at the palace before he was whisked away into exile that he accepted his dethronement as an act of destiny.

BREAKING: 1 day after his dethronement, Sanusi gets new appointment from Governor el-Rufai

Meanwhile, a daughter to the embattled monarch, Khadija Sanusi, also recently spoke out urging her followers on Twitter to stop sending her condolences.

Sanusi was dethroned by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, March 9, over alleged disrespect for instructions from his office.

