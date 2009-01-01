Home | News | General | How to export bookmarks from Chrome: A step by step guide

Knowing how to export bookmarks from Chrome comes in handy when switching to a new browser. It will allow you to continue working seamlessly without losing any of the important web pages you had saved. Where does Chrome store bookmarks? How can you export them?

This guide offers the steps to follow to export your favorites from Chrome to other browsers and devices.

How to export bookmarks from Chrome to Firefox

Follow these steps to import bookmarks from Chrome to Firefox:

Launch Firefox On the toolbar, tap on the “Library” button Once the library window opens, click the “Import and Backup” button on the toolbar Among the given options, select “Import Data From Another Browser” A window will pop up, select “Chrome” and click next Select “Cookies”, “Browsing History”, “Saved Passwords” and “Bookmarks” as the items you want to import. You can leave the items you do not want to import. Click “Next” Click “Finish”

How to export bookmarks from Chrome Android

Almost everyone with an Android phone uses this browser. When you buy a new phone, you can transfer the important pages you had saved on your old phone using one of these two methods.

First, you should check whether you were using the same Google account for your PC and phone. If so, your favorites will be synced automatically. Follow these steps to transfer them:

Launch the browser on your phone Go to "Menu" on the top left of the page, tap “Settings” and sign in to your Google account Go to “Settings” and select “Sync” Log into your Google account on your PC, you will see your favorites Go to "Menu" and select “Bookmark Manager” Tap on "Organize Menu", select “Export Bookmarks”

If you find this method too long or do not have access to your PC at the moment, you can use special software to do the transfer. Some of these third party software include Raindrop.io and Diigo.

How to export Chrome favorites to Safari

After using Chrome for a while and switching to Safari, you will notice a prompt at the bottom of the Favorites page that asks whether you want to save your imported favorites. If you click “Keep”, Safari will save all the favorites from your old browser.

However, if you want to do the transfer manually, follow these steps:

Launch the Safari app on your Mac Select “File” Choose the “Import From” option Select "Google Chrome" Choose which favorites you want to import Click on “Finish”

How to export bookmarks from Chrome to Excel

Storing a list of websites in Excel is often the easiest way to organize and share them. Unlike HTML files, which are the default format for exported favorites, Excel files allow you to edit the links without knowing how to code.

The easiest way to get your favorites list onto an excel spreadsheet is by downloading an extension called Export History/Bookmarks to JSON/CSV*/XLS*. This extension lets you export your list to a JSON file which you can convert to an excel open XML format spreadsheet.

The downside of using this extension is that you have to visit the developer's online converter to convert your file from JSON to the XML spreadsheet. Considering the fact that this is your only option for accessing your favorite website on an excel sheet, you have no choice but to go all out.

How to export Chrome bookmarks to another computer

There are two ways of moving a list of favorites from your old computer to the new one. The first and most efficient way is by using automated third party PC software. These do all the work for you and need only a few minutes. An example of such software is EaseUS Todo PCTrans.

If you want to Chrome export bookmarks manually, follow the following steps:

Launch Chrome Click on three dots at the top right of the page Click on “Bookmarks” and select “Bookmark Manager”. Alternatively, you can press CTRL + Shift+ O Select “Export” Select a location to save the HTML file Using a USB drive, copy the HTML file from your old computer and transfer it to your new computer. You can now send this file to anyone

Frequently asked questions about Chrome favorites

While browsing, you will favorite more than one page. Here are answers to the most common questions about how these favorites are stored and moved.

Where are Chrome bookmarks stored?

The list of favorites is stored in one file in different locations depending on the operating system. In Windows, the Chrome bookmarks location is in the AppData folder.

In Mac, it is stored in the Application Support directory. In Linux, it is in the Terminal Application. These locations are often hidden and can be located using a series of steps that are unique to each OS.

Are Chrome bookmarks saved to Google account?

Google automatically syncs all your data by default. So, each time you browse while signed in to your Google account, your bookmarks will be saved. If you do not want to sync such data, you can change this in the settings.

How can I backup my Chrome bookmarks?

Download your list of favorite web pages as a HTML file. You can save this file on an external hard drive to make sure you always have a backup. You can also send it to other devices. It is important to note that you cannot edit the contents of a HTML file unless you know how to code.

Knowing how to export bookmarks from Chrome is the best way to ensure that you do not lose important information from your browser. By following the steps in this article, you can easily send your Favorites list to a new device or browser.

