Top details about Tisha Campbell-Martin: Age, net worth, kids, divorce

The name Tisha Campbell-Martin is not new to many people today. While some know her from My Wife and Kids, the House Party trilogy, or another television show or movie, others know her as a talented singer. She is also a dancer whose moves will leave you in awe. The award-winning actress and singer is among the best artists in contemporary Hollywood. Her dynamism and hard work in the entertainment industry have allowed her to remain relevant over the years.

Who is Tisha Campbell-Martin, and how did she become one of the household names in Hollywood? The dancer, actress and singer, who is known for featuring in several comedies, showed interest in arts from a tender age.

She comes from a family of artistic individuals who have always supported her dreams and ambitions. Besides, she is multi-talented and is keen on utilising her abilities and skills.

Profile summary

Birth name: Tisha Michelle Campbell

Tisha Michelle Campbell Date of birth: 13th October 1968

13th October 1968 Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America Age: 51 years

51 years Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Nationality: American

American Parents: Clifton Campbell and Mona Campbell

Clifton Campbell and Mona Campbell Full blood siblings: Tiara Campbell, Jermaine Campbell and one brother (name undisclosed)

Tiara Campbell, Jermaine Campbell and one brother (name undisclosed) Step-siblings: Ellen Lindsey, Duane

Ellen Lindsey, Duane Spouse: Duane Martin (m. 1996; divorce settlement ongoing)

Duane Martin (m. 1996; divorce settlement ongoing) Kids: Xen and Ezekiel Martin

Xen and Ezekiel Martin Height: 1.64 metres (164 centimetres/ 5 feet 4 ½ inches)

1.64 metres (164 centimetres/ 5 feet 4 ½ inches) Weight: 58 kilogrammes (128 lbs)

58 kilogrammes (128 lbs) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Profession: Actress, singer and dancer

Background

Where is Tisha Campbell from? Tisha Michelle Campbell-Martin was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America.

Tisha Campbell-Martin parents then moved to Newark, New Jersey, United States of America, where she and her siblings were raised. The dancer and singer was born on the 13th of October 1968, so Tisha Campbell age is 51 years. Her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Tisha Campbell parents are Hattie Ramona Raye, who is also known as Mona Campbell, and Clifton Campbell. Clifton and Mona bore four children in their marriage but later got divorced.

Clifton worked as a singer, chess master and at a factory while Mona, the dancer's mother, is a talent manager, vocal coach, singer and nurse. She has African-American ancestry, and her nationality is American.

Tisha Campbell sister

The highlight of Tisha Campbell-Martin 2019 was when she got the chance to meet her long-time estranged sister, Ellen Lindsey, who was a guest on The Real.

Tisha Campbell came on the show and surprised Ellen by informing her that the two shared the same father. Ellen also learned that she has a full blood brother named Duane and that their mother's name is Laverne.

Tisha Campbell-Martin age was over 50 when she finally met her sister, Ellen, but this has been no hindrance to their bonding. The two ladies love each other very much and feel like they have known each other for decades.

Besides her step-siblings, Ellen and Duane, she has another sister named Tiara Campbell and two brothers. Jermaine Campbell is the name of one of her full-blood brothers.

Body measurements

The actress has a slim body build, and she stands at a height of 1.64 metres (164 centimetres/ 5 feet 4 ½ inches).

She weighs approximately 58 kilogrammes (128 lbs), and her eyes and hair are dark brown in colour. Her dress size is 8, and her shoe size is 7, both in US measurements.

Education

The actress went to Newark Arts High School, after which she joined the Washington Academy of Music in East Orange, New Jersey. Her Hollywood career started soon after graduating from the Newark-based Arts High School.

Career

The gorgeous lady has had a long-running career as an actress, dancer and singer in Hollywood. She started acting and singing at a very young age. In her career-timeline, it is indisputable that she has achieved a lot and has grown tremendously over the years.

Acting career

Did you know that the actress first appeared on television at the age of six years? Well, she made her debut television appearance on The Big Blue Marble, a PBS television show that aired in 1974.

In her childhood years, she also participated and won numerous talent shows. As a result, she was selected to feature in different children's programmes such as Unicorn Tales, Kids Are People Too and Captain Kangaroo. Tisha Campbell-Martin movies and TV shows are outlined below;

Movies

The talented actress has featured in the following films;

The Magnificent Major (1977): She appeared in this short film as Daisy Bunsen.

She appeared in this short film as Daisy Bunsen. Little Shop of Horrors (1986): She portrayed the character of Chiffon. At the time, she was 18 years old, and Chiffon, her character, was one of the Greek Chorus members. Greek Chorus was a girl group that was similar to The Supremes . She starred in the film alongside Tichina Arnold, with whom she is close friends today as seen on her social media platforms.

She portrayed the character of Chiffon. At the time, she was 18 years old, and Chiffon, her character, was one of the Greek Chorus members. Greek Chorus was a girl group that was similar to . She starred in the film alongside Tichina Arnold, with whom she is close friends today as seen on her social media platforms. School Daze (1988): She was Jane Toussaint in this film which Spike Lee directed.

She was Jane Toussaint in this film which Spike Lee directed. Rooftops (1989): She acted as Amber in this film.

She acted as Amber in this film. House Party (1990): She portrayed the character of Sidney.

She portrayed the character of Sidney. Another 48 Hrs. (1990): She acted as Amy Smith.

She acted as Amy Smith. House Party 2 (1991): She reprised the role of Sidney from the first film, House Party .

She reprised the role of Sidney from the first film, . Boomerang (1992): She acted as Yvonne.

She acted as Yvonne. House Party 3 (1994): She appeared in the third sequel of House Party as Sidney.

She appeared in the third sequel of as Sidney. Snitch (1996): She acted as Steimer.

She acted as Steimer. Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco (1996): She was the voice of Sledge in the movie.

She was the voice of Sledge in the movie. Sprung (1997): She acted as Brandy.

She acted as Brandy. Down to Earth (2001): She was a woman in the audience.

She was a woman in the audience. The Last Place on Earth (2002): She was Ann Field in this movie.

She was Ann Field in this movie. Zack and Miri Make a P*rno (2008): She acted as Delaney's wife.

She acted as Delaney's wife. Pastor Brown (2009): She acted as Amanda Carlton.

She acted as Amanda Carlton. Blindspotting (2018): She acted as Mama Liz.

Television shows

The actress has starred in many television shows, including the following;

The Me Nobody Knows (1980): She portrayed the character of Lillie-Mae in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Lillie-Mae in this television film. Rags to Riches (1987- 1988): She featured in 20 episodes of the show as Marva Foley. She bagged this role soon after graduating from high school. Rags to Riches was an NBC musical drama show that did not last very long.

She featured in 20 episodes of the show as Marva Foley. She bagged this role soon after graduating from high school. was an NBC musical drama show that did not last very long. Heart and Soul (1988): In this television show, she acted as Jamie Sinclair.

In this television show, she acted as Jamie Sinclair. Shannon's Deal (1990): She featured in the episode titled Inside Straigh t as Annette.

She featured in the episode titled t as Annette. Moe's World (1990): She acted as Jiwanda in this television film.

She acted as Jiwanda in this television film. A Different World (1991): She featured in two episodes of the series as Josie Webb.

She featured in two episodes of the series as Josie Webb. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air (1991): In the episode titled Did the Earth Move for You? , she acted as Kathleen.

In the episode titled , she acted as Kathleen. Blossom (1991): She featured in two episodes of the show as Toni.

She featured in two episodes of the show as Toni. Roc (1992): She featured in the episode titled A Piece of the Roc as Angela Kimbro.

She featured in the episode titled as Angela Kimbro. Martin (1992-1997): She had the leading role of Gina Waters-Payne in the series. She appeared in 122 episodes of the show.

She had the leading role of Gina Waters-Payne in the series. She appeared in 122 episodes of the show. Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child (1995-2000): She was the voice of Rapunzel/ Goldie in two episodes of this television show.

She was the voice of Rapunzel/ Goldie in two episodes of this television show. Duckman (1997): She acted as Ebony Sable in the episode, Ebony, Baby .

She acted as Ebony Sable in the episode, . Between Brothers (1997): She acted as Daisy in the episode titled Dusty's in Love.

She acted as Daisy in the episode titled Getting Personal (1998): She was Michelle / Sandy in the episode dubbed Milo Does the Darndest Things.

She was Michelle / Sandy in the episode dubbed The Sweetest Gift (1998): She portrayed the character of Ruby Wilson in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Ruby Wilson in this television film. Wasteland (1999): She was Olivia in the episode titled The Object of My Affection.

She was Olivia in the episode titled Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (2000) : She acted as Joyce in the episode, The Halloween Scene .

She acted as Joyce in the episode, . Cousin Skeeter (2001): She acted as Nicole in two episodes of the show.

She acted as Nicole in two episodes of the show. My Wife and Kids (2001-2005): She portrayed the leading role of Jay Kyle in 123 episodes of the ABC show. The show ran for five seasons, and she acted alongside Damon Wayans in this comedy series.

She portrayed the leading role of Jay Kyle in 123 episodes of the ABC show. The show ran for five seasons, and she acted alongside Damon Wayans in this comedy series. The Proud Family (2003): She was Rene's voice in the episode titled There's Something About Rene.

She was Rene's voice in the episode titled All of Us (2004-2006): She had the recurring role of Carmen James in the third and fourth seasons of the series.

She had the recurring role of Carmen James in the third and fourth seasons of the series. Everybody Hates Chris (2008-2009): She portrayed the role of Peaches Clarkson, who was a recurring character in the fourth season of the series.

She portrayed the role of Peaches Clarkson, who was a recurring character in the fourth season of the series. Rita Rocks (2008-2009): She acted as Patty Mannix in 40 episodes of the show. Patty Mannix was the main character in the plot of the series.

She acted as Patty Mannix in 40 episodes of the show. Patty Mannix was the main character in the plot of the series. Wright vs. Wrong (2010): She acted as Sasha in the pilot episode of this series.

She acted as Sasha in the pilot episode of this series. Lemonade Mouth (2011): She was Jenny Reznick in this television film.

She was Jenny Reznick in this television film. The Paul Reiser Show (2011): She featured in the episode titled The Old Guy as Maggie.

She featured in the episode titled as Maggie. The Protector (2011): She was Michelle Dulcett, a leading character in 13 episodes of the show.

She was Michelle Dulcett, a leading character in 13 episodes of the show. Robot Chicken (2012): She acted as Beyoncé Knowles in the episode titled Casablankman 2.

She acted as Beyoncé Knowles in the episode titled Private Practice (2012): She was Pam Reiter in the episode dubbed You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone.

She was Pam Reiter in the episode dubbed Malibu Country (2013): In the episode Bowling for Mama , she featured as Rikki.

In the episode , she featured as Rikki. Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013-2016): She featured in 10 episodes of the show as herself.

She featured in 10 episodes of the show as herself. Dr. Ken (2015-2017): In this television series, she had the leading role of Damona Watkins. She appeared in 44 episodes of the show.

In this television series, she had the leading role of Damona Watkins. She appeared in 44 episodes of the show. Legends of Chamberlain Heights (2017): She was a voice actress in six episodes of the show.

She was a voice actress in six episodes of the show. RuPaul's Drag Race (2018): She was a guest judge in one episode from the tenth season.

She was a guest judge in one episode from the tenth season. The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018): She acted as Nellie Biles in this television show.

She acted as Nellie Biles in this television show. Untitled Holmes Sisters Project (2018): She featured in the pilot episode of the show as Sgt. Anise Kendrick-Morrison.

She featured in the pilot episode of the show as Sgt. Anise Kendrick-Morrison. Grey's Anatomy (2018): She was Lila's mom in the episode, All of Me.

She was Lila's mom in the episode, Long Island Medium (2018): She featured in the show as herself.

She featured in the show as herself. The Finest (2018): She portrayed the character of Anise in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Anise in this television film. Empire (2018-2019): She was Brooke (The Three Black Divas) in five episodes of the show.

She was Brooke (The Three Black Divas) in five episodes of the show. Last Man Standing (2019): In the episode dubbed The Best Man , she portrayed the character of Carol Larabee.

In the episode dubbed , she portrayed the character of Carol Larabee. The Bold and the Beautiful (2019): She acted as Dr. Davis in seven episodes of the series.

She acted as Dr. Davis in seven episodes of the series. Craig of the Creek (2019): She was the voice of Kim in the episode dubbed Cousin of the Creek.

She was the voice of Kim in the episode dubbed Harley Quinn (2019 to date): In this ongoing television series, she is the voice of Tawny Young.

In this ongoing television series, she is the voice of Tawny Young. Outmatched (2020): She portrays the character of Rita, who is one of the main characters.

She portrays the character of Rita, who is one of the main characters. Be Someone (2020): She has featured in four episodes of the show as Tanika Williams.

Music career

The singer and dancer first joined the music industry in 1992 when she released her debut album dubbed Tisha. The album performed relatively well and sold about 40,000 copies.

The songs in this album featured other artists such as Vanilla Ice and Tichina Arnold, and they are;

Love Me Down

Push

All Good Things (Come in Time)

Wrap Your Love

Broken Hearted

Love's Got a Hold on Me

Round 'n' Round

The Feelin's Right

Why Won't You Love Me?

If This is Love

Besides her album, the actress-singer featured in a few music videos. She was in two of Will Smith's videos, Wild Wild West and Will 2K and Toni Braxton's You're Makin' Me High.

In 2012, she made an appearance in the song Hello by Mindless Behavior. After her debut album, she also released some non-album singles whose titles are;

Nominations and awards

In her acting career, the actress and singer has received 11 award nominations, and she has bagged two awards.

BET Comedy Awards

In 2004, she won the BET Comedy Award of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in My Wife and Kids .

for her role in . In 2005, she was nominated for the awards of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for her work in My Wife and Kids.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

In 1991, she was nominated for the award of Best Supporting Female for her role in House Party.

Image Awards (NAACP)

In 1996, the actress was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in Martin .

award for her role in . In 1997, she was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her work in Martin .

award for her work in . In 2002, she was nominated for the award of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in My Wife and Kids .

for her work in . In 2003, the actress won the award of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in My Wife and Kids.

for her role in In 2004, she was nominated for the award of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in My Wife and Kids .

for her work in . In 2005, she was nominated for the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in My Wife and Kids .

award for her role in . In 2009, she was nominated for the award of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Rita Rocks .

for her work in . In 2010, she was nominated for the award of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Rita Rocks .

for her work in . In 2019, she was nominated for the award of Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series for her role in the television series, Empire.

Tisha Campbell-Martin net worth

What is Tisha Campbell net worth? From her illustrious singing and acting career, Tisha is believed to have accumulated wealth and riches. However, Tisha Campbell net worth is shocking to many as it is estimated at -$15 million. What happened to her money?

On the 4th of April 2016, Tisha Campbell husband, Duane Martin, and the actress filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The couple declared that both of them were swimming in hefty debts amounting to $15 million, but only had assets worth $313,000. They further listed the assets, which included personal properties worth $248,000 and $65,000 in real estate.

The two claimed that their total monthly income was $7,655, but the monthly expenditure was $16,953. Their liabilities totalled $15,145,387 as of April 2016. Some of the creditors included Broadway Federal Bank and the City of Los Angeles.

The two also owed a considerable amount of money in back taxes. So how much is Duane Martin worth? Her ex-husband is also worth -$15 million.

Interestingly, the couple hid $50,000 from their trustee while filing for bankruptcy. The trustee requested for the two of them to be sanctioned.

Husband and children

The actress married Duane Martin, an actor, on the 17th of August 1996. In the union, the couple was blessed with two handsome boys.

Unfortunately, Duane Martin filed for divorce in February 2018 after 22 years of marriage. Who is Tisha Campbell's ex-husband? The divorce between Duane and the actress is yet to be finalised, but Duane Martin is soon to become her ex-husband.

The actress also filed a restraining order against Duane. She opened up about the shocking news that she had endured years of domestic abuse from Duane for over two decades. She claimed that the physical abuse started shortly after their wedding.

Tisha Campbell kids

Tisha Campbell-Martin kids are two boys whose names are Xen and Ezekiel. When the parents filed for divorce in 2018, they indicated that their ages were 17 and 9, respectively. The parents filed for joint custody of the boys, with each party seeking spousal support.

Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence

During the concluding season of the series Martin that was aired by Fox, the actress left the show and linked her departure to intolerable conditions at work. She exited in November 1996 and soon after, there was a lot of media attention on her and Martin Lawrence.

This followed her move to file a lawsuit against Lawrence in January 1997. She accused her co-actor of sexual harassment both on and offset. By April that year, the lawsuit had been settled, and the actress appeared in the last two episodes of the television series.

Social media

The actress, singer and dancer has an official Twitter account with at least 629k followers. She often uses this platform to inform her audience about her shows, films and music.

She also has an Instagram account where she posts cute pictures of herself, her sons and friends. It is worth noting that her fellow Martin co-star, Tichina Arnold, often features in her Instagram pictures.

Tisha Campbell-Martin is a household name in Hollywood today. The actress, dancer and singer has featured in numerous films and television shows. She made headlines in 1997 after suing Martin Lawrence for sexual assault

Despite having a successful career, Tisha Campbell-Martin and her soon to be ex-husband filed for bankruptcy. Nonetheless, her fans hope to see her in more television series and movies in future.

