Fascinating details about Melissa Heholt: Career, family, and net worth

Melissa Heholt is an event planner in the USA. She gained fame when people realized that she is the wife of the prominent American rapper and producer, J. Cole. Heholt is also an executive director at Dreamville Foundation, which is a non-profit organization started by her husband.

Every aspect of her life seemed to be kept away from the public glare until her husband revealed that they were married. Of course, it took a lot of people by surprise and also triggered interest in knowing more about her and her family. Even as of today, details about her life are scanty, but here are some of the things you should know about the beautiful event planner.

Profile summary

Name : Melissa Heholt

: Melissa Heholt Age : 32 years

: 32 years Date of birth : October 10, 1987

: October 10, 1987 Place of birth : New York, USA

: New York, USA Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Parents : Not known

: Not known Siblings : Three

: Three Husband : Jermaine Lamarr Cole (J. Cole)

: Jermaine Lamarr Cole (J. Cole) Children : Two

: Two Height : 5 feet 4 inches

: 5 feet 4 inches Weight : 55 Kgs

: 55 Kgs Profession: Event planner

Melissa Heholt bio

Heholt was born on October 10, 1987, in New York, USA. She has three siblings who are not known by name. She is the eldest among them, and so, she spent a significant part of her childhood taking care of her siblings.

She attended Archbishop Molly High School in New York and then later joined St. John's University to pursue an undergraduate degree in Health Administration. She also did a master's degree in Elementary Education at the same university.

Melissa Heholt birthday

She celebrates her birthday on October 10th of every year. As of today, Melissa Heholt age is 32 years. She will turn 33 years old on October 10, 2020.

Physical appearance

Wondering how Heholt looks? Without a doubt, she is a stunning beauty. In most of her pictures, you will notice her broad and infectious smile.

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 55 Kgs. She has a well-defined body that measures 33-27-34 inches. Her eye and hair color is black.

J Cole and Melissa Heholt marriage and family

The two love birds met way back when they were studying at St. John’s University. For close to a decade, they managed to keep their relationship low key. Nothing was known about their marriage until J. Cole revealed it to the public at an interview with radio DJ Angie Martinez in 2018.

Melissa Heholt and J Cole tied the knot in 2015. So far, J Cole Melissa Heholt marriage is blessed with two kids. One was born on December 8, 2016. The child is a boy, but his name has not yet been disclosed to the public. Details about the second child are not available, although it was revealed in 2019 that the couple was expecting a second child.

Is Melissa Heholt pregnant? The couple has always preferred life away from the limelight, but occasionally, they disclose bits of information about their personal life.

For instance, in 2019, J. Cole, in his song, Sacrifice, revealed that his wife was pregnant, and he was to become a father for a second time. After hinting about her wife’s pregnancy, no information is available about the second Melissa Heholt J. Cole baby.

Career

Heholt was always around her siblings, taking care of their needs as an older sister, and that greatly influenced her interest in caretaking and nurturing. Just after completing her high school education, she became a teacher.

Instead of choosing a teaching course at the university, she opted for a business course after she was discouraged from teaching (that it does not lead to well-paying jobs). In the early stages of her degree course, she changed her major a few times before settling on a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration.

She got jobs after her graduation from school, but she admitted that the jobs were not satisfying, and therefore, she opted to go for a master’s degree in Elementary Education. Even though Heholt loves children, especially the part of teaching them, she was not impressed with the state of the education system in the US, and she decided to quit the profession.

She discovered her second passion; event planning. In 2014, she established her company called Statice Events. The company aims at providing clients with the best services throughout the process of organizing everything for their events.

Besides event planning, Heholt works as an executive director at Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2011 by her hubby, J. Cole. The foundation’s objective is to assist the youth to grow their potential until they achieve their dreams in life and also offer relief services to the needy in society.

What does she do during her free time?

Her life does not only revolve around work alone because she finds fun in other activities. She likes travelling, cooking and shopping.

Salary and net worth

Melissa is an event planner at Statice Events and also a director at Dreamville Foundation. Although we cannot quote the exact amount of money she earns from her profession, we approximate that the average salary of an event planner in the US ranges between 49,696 and 75,096 US dollars per year.

She has been working as an event planner for close to 5 years. Over the period, she has accumulated a net worth of approximately 700k US dollars.

What is J Cole’s net worth?

Heholt’s husband is one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. He owns Dreamville Records, which has signed several hip hop artists. He is also a minor shareholder of Tidal, a music streaming service. His estimated net worth as of 2020 is 35 million US dollars.

Social media

Heholt maintains a low profile life, and perhaps, that could be the reason why, as of today, she does not have a verified social media account. However, you are likely to find several social media accounts by her name, which are not necessarily hers. On the other hand, her husband, J. Cole, is active on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million followers on Twitter.

It is quite surprising how Melissa Heholt and her husband have kept their relationship details confidential for a long time. They have a unique relationship, unlike the love lives of other hip hop artists, which are usually in the public domain.

