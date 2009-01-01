Home | News | General | Who is Chris Ivery? Discover more about Ellen Pompeo's husband

Being linked to a celebrity one way or the other brings attention to one's private life. Chris Ivery is an American music producer and the spouse to Ellen Pompeo, an actress famed for her role in Grey's Anatomy. He and Ellen have been married for over a decade and are blessed with three kids. His music career is not known as much as his personal life. Who is Ellen Pompeo husband Chris Ivery?

Image: instagram.com, @blackcelebritiesbirthdays

Source: Instagram

Chris was born and raised in Massachusetts, USA. Born on February 7, 1967, he is 53 years old. He graduated from Harvard University. Here is a summary of his bio

Profile summary

Name: Christopher Ivery

Christopher Ivery Date of birth: February 7, 1967

February 7, 1967 Place of birth: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts Age: 53 years

53 years Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: American

American Spouse: Ellen Pompeo (m. 2007)

Ellen Pompeo (m. 2007) Occupation: Music producer

Career

Chris is a music producer. He wrote a song titled Cheers (Drink To That) that was the soundtrack for the TV show Smash.

He pranked his wife on the MTV prank reality show called Punk'd. Ivery also appeared on the talk show, Entertainment Tonight.

Image: instagram.com, @ellenpompeosupport

Source: Instagram

Criminal past

In the past, Ellen Pompeo husband found himself on the wrong side of the law a couple of times. His criminal life dates back to when he was 19 years old. He was charged with drug trafficking, credit card fraud, counterfeiting documents, postal theft, and violating probations.

In 1997, he was found in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He served three months in jail for being absent during probation hearings. A few years after, he was convicted of the same offence.

Until 1995, he served at Pennsylvania federal prison for fifteen months. In 1998, he was convicted for selling Marijuana and was sentenced to six months of monitored probation at home.

Chris made sure to open up to Ellen about his past before they tied the knot in 2007. Ellen, having lived in a neighbourhood surrounded by crime and with a drug addict mom, understood the life Chris lived.

Even though he is a changed man, Ellen cannot help but fear that his old ways might come back. According to Closer Weekly, a source revealed,

Even though it's been many years since he was in trouble, there's a little part of Ellen that always wonders if something might bubble up again.

Ellen Pompeo Chris Ivery relationship

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery met at a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003. They became friends and pursued a romantic relationship six months later.

Image: instagram.com, @ellenpompeoupdate

Source: Instagram

Chris popped the question on Ellen's birthday. They had their private wedding on November 9, 2007, and an intimate lunch thereafter. According to Ellen, that was the only private moment she could get as she was in the process of filming Grey's Anatomy.

The two have had a beautiful relationship, even with a few rumors here and there. For over a decade now, Ellen Pompeo and husband seem to be happy than ever.

Chris Ivery children

How big is Chris and Ellen Pompeo family? The couple has three kids; Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery (September 15, 2009), Sienna May Pompeo Ivery (2014), and Eli Christopher Pompeo Ivery (December 29, 2016). Her second-born, Sienna May, was born through surrogacy.

Controversies

There were rumors about Chris and Ellen divorce, but they were later declared false. In 2012, Chris reportedly flirted with a young lass during a 'Guns N Roses' concert.

Chris Ivery net worth

Chris has made a fortune from his music production career. Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo combined net worth is estimated at $70 million.

Chris Ivery does not live a public life, even though he is the spouse of a celebrity actress. He has a career in music production. Even though he has a criminal past, he has proved to be a changed man who values family.

