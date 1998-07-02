Home | News | General | Get to know interesting facts about Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor Brinkley Cook is an absolutely fabulous American model who is known for her beauty and also for being the youngest daughter of Christie Brinkley. Having started her modelling career at a very young age, the blonde beauty has earned significant experience and plenty of fame.

How old is Sailor Brinkley Cook? She is only 21, and it is awesome how accomplished such a young person can be in their profession at such a young age.

Profile summary

Birthdate : 2 July 1998

: 2 July 1998 Birthplace : Bridgehampton, NY, USA

: Bridgehampton, NY, USA Occupation : Model

: Model Sailor Brinkley Cook father : Peter Halsey Cook

: Peter Halsey Cook Siblings: Alexa Ray Joel (eldest half-sister) and Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman (elder half-brother)

Early life, family, and career

The blonde beauty was born to the family of Christie Brinkley and her fourth husband, Peter Halsey Cook. By the time Sailor was being born, Christie already had two children; Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman, born from her previous marriages to Billy Joel and Richard Taubman.

Does Sailor Brinkley Cook have a relationship with her dad? Christie and her husband's separation was reported to be quite a bitter affair, but Sailor remained very close to her father.

In her Instagram posts, the young model says that her dad is her best friend and her rock, and that she loves him to the moon and back.

It is known that Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attended Parsons School of Design and completed her education with a Bachelor's degree in Photography.

The young model was not the only child of famous parents at the school. It is known that Princess Olympia of Greece also studied at Sailor Brinkley Cook college in New York and also pursued a degree in Photography.

Speaking about her education, the young model said that it was quite stressful and 'a lot,' but she loved it.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook entered the world of modelling and fashion at the age of 15. Since that time, she has participated in a range of campaigns for different magazines and editorials, such as Seventeen Magazine, Marie Claire Italy, L'Officiel Paris, and others.

Now, when Sailor Brinkley Cook age is 21, she can boast of a contract with IMG Models, internship for Into the Gloss, where she created content dedicated to beauty and lifestyle, an appearance on Hamptons Magazine's cover, and more.

Her love life

She was once in a relationship with Balaram Stack, a professional surfer. Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook dated him back in 2018. The two looked quite happy and content with their relationship in their pictures from that time. Something happened, however, and they broke up.

Later, fans got to know about the new Sailor Brinkley Cook boyfriend, who has totally won her heart. In March 2019, the gorgeous beauty was seen with Ben Sosne, who could be seen kissing her on the lips and forehead.

The couple has been spotted together many times, wrapping their arms around each other and locking lips. They look perfectly happy together.

Ben Sosne is about Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook age. He is an artist. If you are interested in the works he sells, check them out online with the help of Wildcard Gallery.

Beauty facts

It is hard to believe that this stunning young beauty once had body image issues. It is true, however, and the blond-haired model shared the story in her Instagram post.

As a child, Sailor definitely had some of the so-called puppy fat but lost it promptly within about 12 months.

She had a post on her Instagram account, in which she shared two pictures of herself taken with a one-year gap. The totally incredible Sailor Brinkley Cook weight loss and transformation turned her into her mom's doppelganger.

In another post that included a stunning Sailor Brinkley Cook hot picture featuring her gorgeous mom and half-sister, the young woman tells the story of her struggle against the existing negative body stereotypes.

She spoke about thinking of herself as being too skinny, too fat, too muscular or something else, but never meeting her own criteria. It had been so until when she finally realized that she was happy with what she saw in her mirror.

Sailor Brinkley Cook height is estimated at 176 cm or 5 feet 9.5 inches. With about 55 kgs of weight, she looks absolutely stunning and incredibly attractive.

The talented and beautiful young woman is at the very beginning of an impressive career. We will definitely have many new chances to see much more of Sailor Brinkley Cook on magazine covers and fashion shows, just like her fantastic charming mom.

