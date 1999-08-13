Home | News | General | Discover interesting facts about the life of Corey Fogelmanis

Corey Fogelmanis is an exceptionally talented, young, handsome, and very popular American actor. You know him as Farkle Minkus if you have watched Girl Meets World, a smashing hit TV show by Disney. In addition to this, the young man is also famous on social media. His social media accounts have millions of followers.

Even though Corey Fogelmanis age is only 20, he is a real star and a multi-talented personality. His passion for acting, photography, sports, and dancing is fantastic!

Profile summary

Birthdate : 13 August 1999

: 13 August 1999 Birthplace : Thousand Oaks, California, USA

: Thousand Oaks, California, USA Who is Corey Fogelmanis dating : not disclosed

: not disclosed Occupation : Actor, social media personality, photographer

: Actor, social media personality, photographer Ethnicity: Mixed, with Latvian roots

How it all began for Corey Fogelmanis

The actor was born to Shannon and Dain Fogelmanis back in 1999. The family had one more child, a younger daughter named Baylee.

The family lives in Thousand Oaks and possesses two pet dogs and one cat. The young actor is a great pet lover who spends a lot of time with his own pooches and other adorable animals at the local rescue centre.

There is little to no credible information regarding Fogelmanis’ education. It is only known that he used to attend the Broadway Artists Alliance Intensive Workshop back in 2011.

The boy started showing his acting talent at the very tender age of six. Right after the start of his acting career, he participated in a range of plays around the country. His most notable roles at that time were the ones in Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.

What has Corey Fogelmanis been in? In 2011, Corey starred in a short film titled The Maiden and the Princess. This short film was his on-screen debut.

In 2012, he portrayed the young Louis McManus on Partners (TV series). His breakthrough came in 2014 with the role of Farkle Minkus in Girl Meets World. After this role, the actor became really popular.

In 2015, the young actor appeared on I Didn’t Do It as a guest character. He landed a lead role in 2016, joining the cast of Mostly Ghostly 3: One Night in Doom House as Max Doyle.

In 2017, along with the role of Jasper Perkins on PrankMe (TV series), the young star returned to stage roles with Dog Sees God, portraying Van.

In 2018, he joined the cast of #SquadGoals as Nate. The year 2019 brought him the role of Andy in Ma and the role of Brett in Into the Dark .

His love life

After the TV show Girl Meets World, in which the young actor starred, plenty of speculations about Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis relationship emerged among their fans. When the rumours built up more and more, the actress and singer elaborated on the details of their real relationship.

As it turned out, there was no love affair between Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis, and the beautiful actress confirmed this fact. As she explained in an interview, the boy had always supported her in everything, and they had always been friends.

According to Sabrina, when two people are best friends, and there is a certain closeness between them, such things as hugs and jumps onto one’s back are pretty natural and do not necessarily mean that there is something more behind them.

She also added that both of them heard a lot about this alleged Corey Fogelmanis and Sabrina Carpenter romance and grew pretty tired of explaining again and again that nothing else than friendship was happening between them.

What about Corey Fogelmanis and Rowan Blanchard then? They two also starred in Girl Meets World together and hang out together in Disneyland, and so on. When the actor shared a picture of him and Rowan, fans immediately flooded the image's comments section, telling the young stars how perfect they looked together.

The alleged Rowan Blanchard and Corey Fogelmanis romance also turned out to be nothing else but a close friendship and almost family-like affection. The actor himself explained that he had not fallen for Rowan and, after all, was in a relationship with his career. What the two felt for each other was more like brotherly and sisterly love, rather than romantic passions.

Who is Corey Fogelmanis dating now?

There is no credible information about any Corey Fogelmanis girlfriend. The actor is possibly single, even though his fans ship him with his female colleagues.

Lack of information about his dating life has also led to speculations about Corey Fogelmanis gay preferences, but this is a mere assumption. There is neither any confirmation nor a rebuttal to this sort of rumours.

Quick facts about Corey Fogelmanis

What is his star sign?

His star sign is Leo.

How old is Corey Fogelmanis

He is 20 as of March 2020.

Does he have any tattoos or piercing?

He has none, at least on the visible parts of his body.

What is Corey Fogelmanis height and weight?

It is 175 cm or 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs 64 kilos or 141 pounds.

What does he like to do during his leisure time?

The young talent has always shown an immense fondness for photography, dancing, gymnastics, and singing. He is a fan of Sigrid (a Norwegian singer).

Corey Fogelmanis is a young but very talented actor. His performance in Girl Meets World was absolutely brilliant, according to thousands of his fans and followers. May he have more amazing roles which will help him unfold his talent to the fullest!

