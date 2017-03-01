Home | News | General | Lagos City Poly graduates 658 students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Glory Ojojo

Graduates

NO fewer than 658 students graduated last week from the Lagos City Polytechnic comprising 264 National Diploma and 394 Higher National Diploma holders. The 658 were from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences as well as the School of Business and Management Studies.

In his address, the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Mr Babatunde Odufuwa extolled the graduating students for their achievement and urged them to embrace continuous education.

Odufuwa said education remained a vital channel for the shaping of human potentials for productive ends.

Odufuwa said: “You have been empowered with qualitative education to achieve the best possible, hence, you must note that education in life is a continuous process; as graduands you should therefore not rest on your oars. You must imbibe the culture of lifelong learning to be able to produce large number of scientifically and technologically-literate, innovation receptive, highly adapatable and problem- solving people.”

READ ALSO:Warning strike: Reps invite ASUU, Labour, Education Ministers

Also, in his keynote address, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, urged the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the school and the state.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, said: “Today, I congratulate the graduating students of Lagos City Polytechnic. I urge you to ensure you represent your alma mater well and become a good pillar in the society and worthy ambassadors of your school and society at large.”

“You must seek to be the best in your chosen profession and project the image of your school. The outside world is highly challenging and competitive, thus, you must prepare yourself to fit into the society, know the child of whom you are and make the institution proud.”

The Managing Director, Kresta Laurel Limited, Mr Dideolu Falobi, while delivering the convocation lecture titled, ‘Enhancing the Standard of Tertiary Education in Nigeria’, identified inadequate funding, brain drain, instability of academic calendar, cultism, drug abuse amongst others as vices that had hampered tertiary education in Nigeria.

The Ag. Rector of the institution, Mr Oluseye Adebiyi advised graduands to make worthy impacts in their chosen field with good legacy and imprints for future posterity.

Award of Honourary Fellowship of the LCP was given to Dideolu and Dr Adelaja Omofade for their outstanding contributions to education development.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...