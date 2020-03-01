Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead
- 3 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, has been found dead in her home in California, TMZ reports.
The 40-year-old had three children with Mayweather.
Harris was found unresponsive in her outside outside the house and declared dead on the spot.
Investigators however don’t suspect any foul play.
Mayweather served a two-month sentence in 2012 after an incident in September 2010, during which Harris claimed he stormed into her Las Vegas home as she slept and attacked her.
The boxer was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery, but claimed he was only found guilty because of his image.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles