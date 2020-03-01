Home | News | General | PSG vs BVB : Neymar & Bernat inspire comeback & send PSG to UCL last 8
PSG vs BVB : Neymar & Bernat inspire comeback & send PSG to UCL last 8



With no fans present at Parc des Princes, Neymar and Juan Bernat sent Paris Saint-Germain into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain did not let a lack of support derail their performance as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win en route to the Champions League quarter-finals.

alt

With Wednesday’s clash at Parc des Princes played behind closed doors amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, PSG overturned a 2-1 opening-leg deficit to progress to the last eight for the first time since 2016.

Neymar got Thomas Tuchel’s side started in the 28th minute, capping an impressive display with a diving header from point-blank range, before Juan Bernat doubled PSG’s tally.

And with Dortmund toiling to claw their way back into proceedings, their frustrations were compounded in the closing stages – Emre Can seeing red for becoming embroiled in an off-field scuffle as Lucien Favre’s side dropped out with a whimper.

