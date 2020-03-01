Home | News | General | ASUU strike illegal – FG vows ‘no work, no pay’
Liverpool vs Atletico: Atleti’s three AET goals dump UCL holders out
New Emir of Kano, Bayero sheds tears after receiving letter of appointment from Ganduje

ASUU strike illegal – FG vows ‘no work, no pay’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Federal Government has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s two-week warning strike is illegal.

alt

he Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The FEC meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige explained that contrary to the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention, ASUU failed to give proper notice to the government before embarking on strike.

“They didn’t give us the mandatory notice before they started the strike, so this strike is illegal. No employee is permitted to dictate to the employer; it is in the ILO convention,” he said.

Ngige confirmed that the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was the bone of contention and warned that the government would invoke “no work, no pay” policy.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 143