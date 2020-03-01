Home | News | General | ASUU strike illegal – FG vows ‘no work, no pay’

The Federal Government has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s two-week warning strike is illegal.

he Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The FEC meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige explained that contrary to the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention, ASUU failed to give proper notice to the government before embarking on strike.

“They didn’t give us the mandatory notice before they started the strike, so this strike is illegal. No employee is permitted to dictate to the employer; it is in the ILO convention,” he said.

Ngige confirmed that the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was the bone of contention and warned that the government would invoke “no work, no pay” policy.

