New Emir of Kano, Bayero sheds tears after receiving letter of appointment from Ganduje

Emotion betrayed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the new emir of Kano, Wednesday, after receiving his letter of appointment alongside his brother, Nasiru Ado Bayero as the Emirs of Kano and Bichi respectively at the Kano Government House Coronation Hall, Kano State.

Bayero has also been elevated as the Chairman, Council of Emirs by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This followed the dethronement and banishment of Sanusi Muhammadu II as the emir of Kano by the Ganduje-led government.

The Emir, who received letters of engagement from Governor Ganduje, broke down in tears while recalling how his father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero preached to them about tolerance, patience and simplicity.

Aminu Ado Bayero, who was visibly excited, said he would maintain the systematic ways his father, the late Ado Bayero handled his kingship.

He said, “Our father has been preaching peace, tolerance, love, harmony and unity, which he said remain the best critical tools for a better society.”

The new Emir assured Governor Ganduje of his full readiness to ensure that his vision in free education, banning of Almajiri system is completely eradicated.

“Today, we are making history in Kano, by God’s grace, we will not let down the people of Kano. We will do all we could to ensure that we give out maximum support to the government,” emir Bayero assured.

Speaking during the event, Governor Ganduje said Kano made history after two brothers were appointed Emirs and together received their letters amid excitement.

“There was no time where I see the peoples of Kano been so happy without conflicts, no disharmony no rancor, it is a celebration galore all along with the Kano citizens jubilating and expressing deep sense of happiness,” he said.

Ganduje added that his reforms in Emirate System have been fully been achieved with the recent development.

