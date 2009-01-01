Home | News | General | ‘You are insane’ – Fani-Kayode attacks Sen. Bima over bill seeking to stop, jail generator users in Nigeria
‘You are insane’ – Fani-Kayode attacks Sen. Bima over bill seeking to stop, jail generator users in Nigeria
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has condemned the Senator representing Niger South, Muhammad Bima, for introducing a bill seeking to ban importation of generators in Nigeria.
Fani-Kayode described Bima as insane for seeking to jail those who sell and generator in Nigeria.
Bima had introduced the bill and it scaled through first reading on the floor of the senate, on Wednesday.
The bill, which is entitled ‘Generating Set (Prohibition/Ban) Bill, 2020,” also seeks to curb the menace of environmental (air) pollution and to facilitate the development of the power sector.
However, Fani-Kayode said the Senator should be tied and dropped in the darkest part of the Atlantic ocean.
In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “The Senator that sponsored the Bill to ban generators in Nigeria & send those that sell or use them to jail must be insane.
“He ought to be tied up, placed in a straight jacket, put in a strong sack filled with weights and dropped in the deepest & darkest part of the Atlantic ocean.”
