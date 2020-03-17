Court okays emergency NEC meeting that may remove Oshiomhole

The High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja, has cleared the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for next week.





The Nation reports that the court restrained National Working Committee (NWC) members loyal to National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from obstructing the conduct of the meeting which is expected to decide the fate of the embattled former Edo governor.





Justice S.U. Bature on Wednesday granted an interim order against Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser; Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary and Waziri Bulama, National Secretary.





He warned them not to disrupt the NEC meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020, or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.









Recall that Ogala, Issa-Onilu and Bulama had kicked against the NEC meeting.





They called the invitation to NEC members announced by Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Secretary, illegal, stating that the APC constitution provides how a NEC meeting shall be convoked.





“Victor Giadom is not vested with any constitutional powers to convene any NEC meeting, neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman”, their joint statement read.





They advised NEC members to ignore the notice and/or invitation described as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.





Last week, the NWC released the names of new national officers it said were nominated by stakeholders.





This was hours after same High Court of the FCT, which gave the latest ruling, suspended Oshiomhole.





Apart from Bulama, who was named National Secretary, former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, emerged as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor.





The appointments evoked condemnations by some state APC chapters. According to them, the new NWC officials were not unanimously adopted by their respective zones as claimed.





Some analysts, party stalwarts and members believe that Bulama, Ajimobi and Chukwuma were hurriedly included in the NWC to ensure that Oshiomhole has a good number on his side as the plot to oust him thickens.





The court ruled on ex-parte filed by APC National Vice Chairman (North East), Salihu Mustapha against the trio. Mustapha is one of the Oshiomhole-must-go NWC members.

