FEC approves N29.4bn for 9th Mile Enugu-Onitsha expressway

The federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a N29.4 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile section of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.





Babatunde Fashola, minster of works, said the contract was retrieved from an contractor “for incompetent execution”.





It has now awarded to RCC construction firm, which is already handling the remaining stretch of the expressway.





The contract involves redesigning the 15-kilometer road to tackle perennial erosion.





Fashola told journalists after FEC meeting: “We had one memorandum in respect of the 9th Mile section of the Enugu-Onitsha highway just to disengage the contractor who was previously handling that 15-kilometre section and award it to the contractor that now has the majority of the route, which is RCC. That section was determined and approved for re-award to RCC, so we now have a wholesome strategy to complete that road.





“Of course, the 9th Mile section, as you might know, is a very tricky, difficult area. Very steep, dangerous, a point of many accidents before, so we have to change design and do a lot of other alterations in quality to ensure now that we manage, not only the erosion there, but that very good work is done.





“So council approved that in favour of Messrs RCC for the sum of N29.4 billion. It’s rolled into the existing contract, which I think was for 24 months.”





