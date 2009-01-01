Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG faces new economic trouble as 50 Nigerian crude oil cargoes are stranded on high seas

- Coronavirus is beginning to have its toll on the global economy

- For instance, the emergence of the virus has led to a serious drop in the demand for crude oil

- Bringing the issue home, the NNPC has alerted the federal government that Nigeria has about 50 of its crude oil cargoes stranded on the high seas

As a result of the outbreak and spread of the global pandemic, coronavirus, not less than 50 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil are stranded on high seas.

This was made known on Wednesday, March 10, by Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In his resolution, Kyari called on the federal government and stakeholders in the country's private sector to get prepared for an era of low global crude oil prices.

The NNPC boss advised that realistic estimates must be made in the light of the present truths of the crude oil market.

It is now common knowledge that the emergence of the virus is having a negative effect on demand for the product.

Kyari said: “...there are over 12 stranded Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes in the market globally. It has never happened before."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari had set up a committee with a mandate to make a quick assessment of the impact of coronavirus on the country's economy.

The president asked the committee to urgently evaluate the effect of the virus on the economy, especially as it affects the prices of crude oil.

Legit.ng gathered that this came after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the ministers of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed; and petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva. Kyari was also present at the meeting.

Collapse of Saudi-Russia alliance causes oil price to crash

The CBN governor was the first to come at about 3:02 pm while others came in at the same time about 3:17 pm and proceeded straight to the president office at the State House, Abuja.

According to the report, although, the agenda of the meeting is not made public, it may not be unconnected with the crash of crude oil prices in the international market from $53pb to $31pb due to the ravaging COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

