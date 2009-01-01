Home | News | General | Upcoming singer Benjexx cries for help as Nigerian policemen allegedly extort him of N120k after deflating his tyres

- An upcoming Nigerian singer, Benjexx, has taken to social media to call for help after falling victim of police extortion

- The singer said he was on his way to an interview when five policemen accosted him

- Benjexx said they deflated all his tires and took all the money in his ATM card amounting to N120k

The Nigerian police has been under scrutiny in recent times as their excesses have made it to social media with people complaining about how they do the opposite of protecting citizens and maintaining law and order in the society.

An upcoming Nigerian singer, Benjexx, seems to be their latest victim and he took to his social media page to share his ordeal.

According to Benjexx, he was on his way to an interview around Ogba/Ikeja axis when five policemen accosted him and carted way with the N120k in his account. The singer added that they also deflated his four car tyres.

In the caption to his post, he wrote: “Hello World, I was on my way to a radio interview around Ogba Ikeja at about 11:30 when this heavily armed police men with vehicle number NPF-9840.8 crossed me. Deflated my 4 tyres with guns and tried towing the car away while i was inside. Even after explaining to them that I’m a public figure and going to for an interview.

They extorted me. They drove me down to to the GTBank atm and around Shogunle Oshodi express road and withdrew about 120k from my account.

I was told to delete all videos I made so they won’t get caught.

They said they’re from Alagbon. The name of their leader is Aluko. They are 5 men. Please, we are graduates, not criminals. I couldn’t make it to the interview. Please look into this case and make sure this guys are brought to book.”

In another post he wrote: “This is the moment the armed men deflated all my Tyre for no reason and Tried to tow me away in the car before they seized my ATM card and withdrew all my money. They found nothing incriminating on me expect my music albums and my music videos. They didn’t even ask for my ID card, all they asked for was my Atm card. This men must be brought to book.”

