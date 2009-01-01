Top facts about Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman's wife
If there is someone who knows all about being married to a Hollywood celebrity, it is Deborra-Lee Furness. The actress has been married to the celebrated actor, Hugh Jackman, since the year 1996, and their marriage is one to admire. Here is all you need to know about the Australian actress.
Popularly known as Hugh Jackman wife, Deborra Lee Furness has her own accomplishments that need to be lauded. At the age of 64 years, the lady is one whose biography is worth reading and learning a thing or two from.
Profile summary
- Birthdate: 30th November 1955
- Deborra Lee Furness age: 64 years old
- Birthplace: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Occupation: Actress, producer
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Spouse: Hugh Jackman (1996 to date)
- Children: Two adoptive children (Oscar Maximillian and Ava Eliot)
- Alma mater: The American Academy of Dramatic Arts New York
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
The early life of Hugh Jackman's wife
Deborra-Lee Furness was born on 30th November 1955 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She grew up in Melbourne.
Details about her family are scarce, but it is known that her mother's name was Fay Duncan. Fay was a charity campaigner who was even honored with the Order of Australia Medal.
When it comes to her education, Furness attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and graduated in either 1981 or 1982.
How old is Hugh Jackman's wife?
Hugh Jackman wife age is 64 years. As Hugh is 51 years old at the moment, many people often talk about Hugh Jackman wife age difference, which is 13 years.
Body measurements
Furness weighs 87 kilograms or 191.8 lbs. Her height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimeters. Her hair color is blonde while her eye color is brown.
Career
Deborra is a well-known actor and producer with various productions under her name. Here is a list of Deborra-Lee Furness movies and TV shows:
TV series
Here is a list of the television series she has acted in plus the characters she portrayed in each:
- Hyde & Seek (2016) - Claudia Rossini
- Phineas and Ferb (2013) - Additional Voices
- SeaChange (2000) - Vicki Drury
- Roar (1997) - Agrona
- Fire (1995-1996) - Dolores Kennedy
- Correlli (1995) - Louisa Correlli
- Halifax f.p. (1995) - Brigit Grant
- G.P. (1994) - Kate Morrison
- Stark (1993) - Chrissie
- Fields of Fire II (1988) - Cloris
- Falcon Crest (1987) - As herself
- The Flying Doctors (1987) - Sapphire
- The Fast Lane (1986) - Stella
- Neighbours (1985) - Linda Fielding
- The Flying Doctors (1985) - Fran
- Special Squad (1984) - Liz Jenkins
- Kings ( 1983-1984 ) - Frances Dalton
- Prisoner: Cell Block H (1979) - Connie
- Cop Shop (1978) - Trisha Clarke
- Division 4 (1975) - Office Girl
- The Box (1974) - Deborra-Lee Furness young acted as an office girl in this television series.
Movies
Here are the movies she has starred in plus the roles she played in each:
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010)- Barran (voice)
- Blessed (2009/I) - Tanya
- Beautiful (2009/I) - Mrs Thomson
- Sleepwalking (2008) - Danni
- Jindabyne (2006) - Jude
- Singapore Sling (1999) - Annie
- The Real Macaw (1998) - Beth Girdis
- Angel Baby (1995) - Louise Goodman
- Newsies (1992) - Esther Jacobs
- Waiting (1991) - Diane
- Voyager (1991) - Ivy
- The Last of the Finest (1990) - Linda Daly
- The Humpty Dumpty Man (1989) - Carmel DeVries
- Celia (1989) - Miss Greenway
- Two Brothers Running (1988) - Silver's Secretary
- The Bit Part (1988) - Acting Teacher
- A Cry in the Dark (1988)
- Act of Betrayal (1988) - Kathy
- Shame (1988) - Asta Cadell
- A Matter of Convenience (1987) - Valma
- Cool Change (1986) - Lee
- Jenny Kissed Me (1986) - Carol Grey
- Glass Babies (1985) - Deborra Lee Furness young acted as Joan Simpson in this movie
- Crossover Dreams (1985)
Credits as a producer
She has produced the following:
- An Aussie Goes Calypso (2009)
- An Aussie Goes Bolly (2008)
- The Directors' Series (2007)
- Viva Laughlin (2007) - One episode titled What a Whale Wants
- An Aussie Goes Barmy (2006)
Credits as a director/writer
She has directed and written the following:
- Stories of Lost Souls (segment "Standing Room Only")
- Standing Room Only (2003)
Awards
She has four award wins and two nominations to her name:
Wins
- In 2006, she won the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Jindabyne (2006).
- In 1998, she won the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actor - Female for her role in Shame (1988).
- In 1991, she won the Silver Seashell award (San Sebastián International Film Festival) for Best Actress for her role in Waiting (1991). The award was shared with Noni Hazlehurst, Helen Jones, and Fiona Press.
- In the year 1988, she won the Golden Space Needle Award (Seattle International Film Festival) under the Best Actress category for her role in Shame (1988).
Deborra Lee Furness nominations
- In 2006, she was nominated for an Australian Film Institute award under the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Jindabyne (2006).
- In the year 2000, she was nominated for an Australian Film Institute award under the Best Performance by an Actress in a Guest Role in a Television Drama Series category for her role in SeaChange (1998). The episode that earned her this nomination was titled "Hungi Jury".
Hugh Jackman and wife: Their love story
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met while they were co-starring in Correlli (1995). It is reported that Hugh had a major crush on her.
Less than a month into their courtship, Jackman had already decided that he was going to marry her. He later proposed four months later.
How old was Hugh Jackman when he met his wife? He was about 27 years old at the time.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness wedding took place at St John's in Toorak, Victoria on 11th April 1996.
Theirs is a marriage to emulate. Almost 24 years into their marriage, the two are still going strong. They attribute this to the fact that they made a pact to never spend more than two weeks apart and to never go to bed angry. The system seems to work well for them.
Furness also takes pride in the fact that Hugh makes her laugh.
Hugh Jackman family: Their kids
While it is sad that Furness suffered two miscarriages, it is quite encouraging to see that the couple decided to opt for another way of getting children: adoption.
They adopted their son, Oscar Maximillian Jackman, in May 2000. Oscar's birth date is 15th May 2000.
They adopted their second child, Ava Eliot Jackman, in July 2005. Ava was born on 10th July 2005.
Philanthropy
Deborra is a huge philanthropist as evidenced below:
- She is one of the founders and patrons of National Adoption Awareness Week.
- She also patrons International Adoption Families For Queensland and Lighthouse Foundation.
- Furness is also an ambassador of World Vision International.
Deborra-Lee Furness net worth
Her current net worth is $10 million.
How much is Hugh Jackman worth? Her husband's net worth is a whopping $150 million.
Latest news
In February 2020, it was reported that Furness is set to return to Neighbours, but as a director. Furness acted in the Australian soap opera in 1985 for a total of five episodes. Her character on the show was known as Linda Fielding.
Deborra-Lee Furness is definitely a force to reckon with. With more than 40 acting credits to her name and numerous award wins, she is one whose contribution to the entertainment industry cannot go unnoticed.
